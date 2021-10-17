Search for missing creel fisherman stood down – but will resume in morning

A major search for a creel fisherman who went missing off the coast of Fraserburgh has been stood down for the night.

Coastguard teams and Fraserburgh RNLI have been carrying out land, sea and air searches throughout the day for Joe Masson who was reported missing last night.

Now, a police spokeswoman confirmed that the search has been stood down for the 73-year-old, but will resume tomorrow.

Councillor Brian Topping said Mr Masson is a “well-known” fisherman in the “close-knit” community.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. The fact he’s still missing, I think as every hour goes past is more worrying.

“A big thanks to all the folk who have gone out to look for him.”

Major search operation

Mr Masson left his home in Fraserburgh at about 10am yesterday, and was seen in his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour at about 1.30pm.

However, the Goodway FR23, was later discovered upturned.

Following his disappearance, the coastguard launched a search mission alongside the police.

The harbour was blocked off by officers while they were carrying out inquiries.

Earlier today Inspector Mark Young from Ellon police station said there have been “significant resources” invested in the search operation for Mr Masson, he has also asked for anyone with information to get in touch with the police.

He said: “The harbour is popular with fishermen and local walkers and I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 10am and 6pm yesterday who may have seen Mr Masson or his blue creel boat Goodway FR23.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 3854 of October 16.