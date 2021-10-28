Surfacing improvements on A96 near Pitmachie to start next week

Works to resurface a stretch of Aberdeenshire road are due to start next week.

A section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will benefit from £500,000 worth of surfacing improvements.

Work will take place overnight and improve just over a mile of the road at Pitmachie, between Inverurie and Insch.

The project is due to start at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 2, and last 10 days.

All works are expected to be completed by Saturday, November 13, but this is subject to change if there is poor weather.

What can motorists expect?

Temporary traffic lights with a 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight but will be removed when works are not being completed during the day.

Due to the nature of the works, one lane of the A96 will remain closed and temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the project.

This is essential to ensure the safety of all roadworkers and motorists but may cause some delays.

Between 6.30am on Saturday, November 6, and 7.30pm on Sunday, November 7, no traffic management restrictions will be in place.

Road users are advised that all relevant stakeholders are aware of the arrangements and that any materials removed from the road will be recycled using approved methods.

Making north-east roads safer

Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, Ian Stewart, said the surfacing works will create “a smoother and safer” journey for motorists.

He continued: “This £500,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96 between Inverurie and Insch.

“The traffic management is essential for everyone’s safety and due to the nature of the works the temporary traffic lights will have to remain in place so motorists should regrettably expect some delays.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be found via Traffic Scotland.