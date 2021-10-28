Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Surfacing improvements on A96 near Pitmachie to start next week

By Ellie Milne
October 28, 2021, 1:17 pm Updated: October 28, 2021, 1:30 pm
Overnight surfacing improvements will be completed on the A96 between Inverurie and Insch

Works to resurface a stretch of Aberdeenshire road are due to start next week.

A section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will benefit from £500,000 worth of surfacing improvements.

Work will take place overnight and improve just over a mile of the road at Pitmachie, between Inverurie and Insch.

The project is due to start at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 2, and last 10 days.

All works are expected to be completed by Saturday, November 13, but this is subject to change if there is poor weather.

What can motorists expect?

Temporary traffic lights with a 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight but will be removed when works are not being completed during the day.

Due to the nature of the works, one lane of the A96 will remain closed and temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the project.

This is essential to ensure the safety of all roadworkers and motorists but may cause some delays.

Between 6.30am on Saturday, November 6, and 7.30pm on Sunday, November 7, no traffic management restrictions will be in place.

Road users are advised that all relevant stakeholders are aware of the arrangements and that any materials removed from the road will be recycled using approved methods.

Making north-east roads safer

Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, Ian Stewart, said the surfacing works will create “a smoother and safer” journey for motorists.

He continued: “This £500,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96 between Inverurie and Insch.

“The traffic management is essential for everyone’s safety and due to the nature of the works the temporary traffic lights will have to remain in place so motorists should regrettably expect some delays.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be found via Traffic Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]