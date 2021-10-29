Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Graduation success for aspiring childcare provider from Fraserburgh

By Daniel Boal
October 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Sarah Jane Mckay has graduated with a HNC in childhood practice. Supplied by NESCol

Having always aspired to work with children, Sarah Jane Mckay has graduated with a HNC in childhood practice.

Studying a course through North East Scotland College’s (NESCol) school links programme while she was a student at Fraserburgh Academy, she set her sights on studying there full-time.

She managed to work her way through the institutions non-advanced childcare courses before beginning her HNC.

The 21-year-old said: “I found studying at Fraserburgh campus very enjoyable, the staff motivated me to work hard and there were always plenty of opportunities to expand my learning and knowledge.

“When I first left school I had no confidence and doubted my abilities, NESCol changed that.

“During my time there, I became more self-assured through interacting with college staff, my fellow students and the children and professionals I met during my placements.”

Placements allowed for real-world experience

While studying at NESCol she participated in a number of placements.

Each of these afforded her the opportunity to develop her knowledge and experience in real childcare settings.

During her time at the college, she worked at various nurseries in the Fraserburgh and Peterhead area including Auld Kirk Nursery, Anna Ritchie School nursery and Fraserburgh North School nursery.

She added: “I cannot thank all the lecturers at NESCol and my placement mentors enough, they made a huge impact on me and have set me on the path to a successful career in the childcare sector.

“I would never have believed when I started at College that I would become a fully qualified Early Years Practitioner.

“From my experiences so far I truly enjoy seeing children develop confidence, achieve new skills and accomplishing things they didn’t think they could.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]