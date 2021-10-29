Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NESCol duo recognised with prestigious SQA Student Awards

By Daniel Boal
October 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Karen Watson

The outstanding contribution of two north-east students has been recognised at a national awards event.

Eilidh Morrison and Karen Watson have been named as winners of the Scottish Qualifications Authority Student Awards 2021.

The pair had their academic achievements celebrated as part of the North East Scotland College’s (NESCol) virtual graduations this week.

Eilidh Morrison – ‘a true inspiration’

The aspiring scientist who is registered as blind and has Asperger’s attended college with the help of her guide dog Joel.

As part of her course, she undertook a series of experiments to analyse the content of Joel’s prescription dog food and excelled academically.

She has also been heavily involved in a range of voluntary activities for a number of years, including serving as a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament.

Alistair McKay, SQA Regional Manager, said: “Eilidh is a true inspiration – whilst successfully undertaking an HND Applied Science, she has been a tireless ambassador for other young people with sight loss and has encouraged children into science education through her role as a STEM Ambassador.”

Balancing act

Karen Watson started her journey at NESCol on a part-time basis with evening classes into the introduction to sport and exercise massage.

Miss Watson then progressed to NC level, again with evening class before embarking onto the full-time HNC.

She had to reduce her hours at work to accommodate her study commitments and put in extra hours to master her specialism before setting up her own business in sport and remedial massage.

She impressed the judges with her perseverance, commitment and willingness to support her classmates at NESCol.

Mr McKay added: “Karen showed great commitment and resilience as she balanced working life with achieving an NC, an HNC Soft Tissue Therapy and then starting her own business in sport and remedial massage. Congratulations to Eilidh and Karen, from everyone at SQA.”

‘Well-earned awards’

NESCol principal Neil Cowie said: “My congratulations go to Eilidh and Karen for their success and to all those who were nominated. There was an exceptionally high standard and the judging panel did not have an easy task.

“These well-earned awards reflect not only the achievements within College of our 2021 winners but also their contributions to the wider community through volunteering and enterprise.

“It is always humbling to learn more about the impact our students have not only on those around them at NESCol but on the region as a whole, with Eilidh and Karen demonstrating that.”

The awards for colleges provide an opportunity to mark the achievements of outstanding students who have completed elements of an SQA qualification.

