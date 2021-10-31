Queen’s former north-east surgeon Professor Zygmunt Krukowski receives royal honour

Professor Zygmunt Krukowski, the Queen’s former surgeon in Aberdeen who spent 40 years caring for people in the north-east, has been honoured at an “intimate” investiture at Windsor Castle.

Professor Krukowski, who served in the role of Queen’s surgeon in Scotland for 12 years, was named Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) last October.

He was invited to attend the royal investiture at Windsor Castle earlier this week, which he described as an “intimate affair”.

“In Windsor Castle, the investitures are smaller than they are in Buckingham Palace,” he explained.

“With the Covid restrictions, you’re only allowed one guest so it was a much more intimate affair than these can be.

“Often they’re quite like a graduation but this was much more personal I thought.”

The investiture was carried out by the Princess Royal, however, only the Queen can decide who to honour with an LVO.

Established in 1896 by Queen Victoria, the LVO is a dynastic order of knighthood. It recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth realms.

Looking after the people of the north-east

Prof Krukowski, who was born in Crimond and educated at Aberdeen University, spent over 40 years looking after the people of the north-east.

The 72-year-old explained that he loved his role as a surgeon, particularly being able to give patients good news.

He added: “I was actually on a drystane dyking course a month or so ago and when we were introducing ourselves somebody said ‘You saved my life 25-years-ago’.

“That’s always one of the things that gives you a buzz and it still happens quite a lot. I meet people and I don’t recognise them but they recognise me and it’s always a delight when a former patient says thank you – that’s the best.”

Prof Krukowski worked as a consultant at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary until he resigned in May 2016.

The surgeon sued NHS Grampian for constructive unfair dismissal, claiming that the health board tried to discredit him after he raised concerns about patient safety in 2014.

When he was informed he was receiving the honour last year he said: “It was very nice to get my letter from the Queen.

“It confirms the support I have had from the royal household over the last few years.”