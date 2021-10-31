Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen’s former north-east surgeon Professor Zygmunt Krukowski receives royal honour

By Lauren Taylor
October 31, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 31, 2021, 7:01 pm
Professor Krukowski and his son Zygmunt at Windsor Castle with his LVO.

Professor Zygmunt Krukowski, the Queen’s former surgeon in Aberdeen who spent 40 years caring for people in the north-east, has been honoured at an “intimate” investiture at Windsor Castle.

Professor Krukowski, who served in the role of Queen’s surgeon in Scotland for 12 years, was named Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) last October.

He was invited to attend the royal investiture at Windsor Castle earlier this week, which he described as an “intimate affair”.

“In Windsor Castle, the investitures are smaller than they are in Buckingham Palace,” he explained.

“With the Covid restrictions, you’re only allowed one guest so it was a much more intimate affair than these can be.

“Often they’re quite like a graduation but this was much more personal I thought.”

The investiture was carried out by the Princess Royal, however, only the Queen can decide who to honour with an LVO.

Established in 1896 by Queen Victoria, the LVO is a dynastic order of knighthood. It recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth realms.

Looking after the people of the north-east

Prof Krukowski, who was born in Crimond and educated at Aberdeen University, spent over 40 years looking after the people of the north-east.

Prof Krukowski was a consultant at ARI for over 25 years.

The 72-year-old explained that he loved his role as a surgeon, particularly being able to give patients good news.

He added: “I was actually on a drystane dyking course a month or so ago and when we were introducing ourselves somebody said ‘You saved my life 25-years-ago’.

“That’s always one of the things that gives you a buzz and it still happens quite a lot. I meet people and I don’t recognise them but they recognise me and it’s always a delight when a former patient says thank you – that’s the best.”

Prof Krukowski worked as a consultant at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary until he resigned in May 2016.

The surgeon sued NHS Grampian for constructive unfair dismissal, claiming that the health board tried to discredit him after he raised concerns about patient safety in 2014.

When he was informed he was receiving the honour last year he said: “It was very nice to get my letter from the Queen.

“It confirms the support I have had from the royal household over the last few years.”

