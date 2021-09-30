Man taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre incident

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident in Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance crews were called following reports a man had fallen onto Denburn Road.

The busy city centre road was shut from the Woolmanhill Roundabout to Wapping Street from about 3.30pm.

It reopened at 5.30pm.

The man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

