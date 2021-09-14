Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman accused of £85,000 Hillary Clinton movie scam

By David McPhee
September 14, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Anne Mulloy, from Fraserburgh, is accused of scamming £85,000 by claiming she was making a documentary about Hillary Clinton.
A woman has been accused of scamming nearly £85,000 by pretending she was a documentary filmmaker who knew Hillary Clinton.

Anne Mulloy, from Fraserburgh, is facing allegations that she deceived a woman between April 2015 and January 2016 by claiming she was making the film about the US politician and needed the money to travel to business meetings and pay for a flat in London.

It is alleged she netted more than £85,000 with almost £3,500 of that figure in documentary costs.

The charge alleges Mulloy claimed to know former US Secretary of State Clinton and members of her 2016 presidential campaign as part of the scam.

The charge states she took a loan from the woman that she had no intention of repaying while claiming it was funding the film, computer repairs, trips to Glasgow and the rent on a London property.

It also states that Mulloy told the woman she intended to set up a business with her – and that she needed the cash to travel to Aberdeen for various legal court cases that never took place.

And it’s further alleged the 60-year old was in receipt of Jobseekers Allowance while also telling the woman she had no income.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Charges alleges woman claimed she had  deal with production company

The Crown Office will also seek to prove that Mulloy – whose address was given as Topping Gardens – obtained the money by fraudulent means and made false representation by claiming that she had signed a contract with a production company.

It’s alleged she told the woman that her connection with Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign team would form part of the documentary and that she used this information to falsely claim expenses of £3,434.

Mulloy’s defence agent Stuart Flowerdew made no plea when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on her behalf.

The case will call again next month.

