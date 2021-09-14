Woman accused of £85,000 Hillary Clinton movie scam

A woman has been accused of scamming nearly £85,000 by pretending she was a documentary filmmaker who knew Hillary Clinton.

Anne Mulloy, from Fraserburgh, is facing allegations that she deceived a woman between April 2015 and January 2016 by claiming she was making the film about the US politician and needed the money to travel to business meetings and pay for a flat in London.

It is alleged she netted more than £85,000 with almost £3,500 of that figure in documentary costs.

The charge alleges Mulloy claimed to know former US Secretary of State Clinton and members of her 2016 presidential campaign as part of the scam.

The charge states she took a loan from the woman that she had no intention of repaying while claiming it was funding the film, computer repairs, trips to Glasgow and the rent on a London property.

It also states that Mulloy told the woman she intended to set up a business with her – and that she needed the cash to travel to Aberdeen for various legal court cases that never took place.

And it’s further alleged the 60-year old was in receipt of Jobseekers Allowance while also telling the woman she had no income.

Charges alleges woman claimed she had deal with production company

The Crown Office will also seek to prove that Mulloy – whose address was given as Topping Gardens – obtained the money by fraudulent means and made false representation by claiming that she had signed a contract with a production company.

It’s alleged she told the woman that her connection with Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign team would form part of the documentary and that she used this information to falsely claim expenses of £3,434.

Mulloy’s defence agent Stuart Flowerdew made no plea when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on her behalf.

The case will call again next month.