Growing concern for the welfare of missing Aberdeen woman Kim Cheetham

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman reported missing from Aberdeen on Monday.

Kim Cheetham was last seen in the Westburn Road area at around 1pm today and has not been seen or heard from since.

The 47-year-old has been described as 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build and with long dark hair, which when she was last seen was tied up in a ponytail.

Ms Cheetham is said to have been wearing a dark jumper with white writing on the front and tracksuit bottoms when she went missing.

She was also carrying a white handbag.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen Ms Cheetham to get in touch with police as there is a growing concern for her welfare.

Sergeant Nick Searle said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kim’s welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Kim to contact us as soon as possible. Similarly, if Kim is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1972 of August 30.

Update: Kim Cheetham has been traced safe and well.