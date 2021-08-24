Missing Aberdeen woman Debbie Newlands could have travelled to Glasgow

A woman reported missing from Aberdeen may have travelled to Glasgow, say police.

Police have updated a missing persons appeal for Debbie Newlands who was last seen on Westburn Road in Aberdeen on Sunday, August 22 at around 3.30pm.

It is now believed that the 51-year-old could have travelled to Glasgow.

When last seen, she was wearing black framed glasses, a white T-shirt, black trousers and black and white trainers.

Missing Person Appeal – Debbie Newlands (51) #Aberdeen Have you seen Debbie? She has been reported missing & was last seen 330pm Sun 22/08/21 in Westburn Rd area. Contact Police on 101 ref PS-20210822-3573

More details 👇https://t.co/A43p53eQJh pic.twitter.com/GKoJneBgPS — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) August 23, 2021

She was also carrying a red shoulder handbag.

Ms Newlands is described as 5ft 4ins, and of large build with black hair which is usually tied in a ponytail.

Police have now confirmed she has been traced “safe and well”.