Room for a fighter jet? Buccaneer aircraft that became Elgin landmark goes up for sale

By David Mackay
August 20, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
The Buccaneer fighter jet that has stood at the Elgin petrol station with the same name is now up for sale.
A Buccaneer fighter jet that has become a landmark in Elgin has been put up for sale.

The aircraft has maintained a watch over traffic at a petrol station in the town for 25 years while being photographed by countless visitors.

However, after selling the forecourt, which is christened the Buccaneer in its honour, owner Iain Aitkenhead has also put the plane up for sale.

Gulf War service

Buccaneer jets were once commonplace in the sky over Elgin while flying from RAF Lossiemouth.

The aircraft flew from the north-east base when it was run by the Navy in the 1960s and 70s before returning under the command of the air force in the 1980s.

All three of the squadrons were dispatched to the Middle East in 1991 to serve in the Gulf War, including the aircraft that now stands at the petrol station.

The Buccaneer could be yours for £28,000. Pictures: Jason Hedges
The jets were all named after whisky distilleries with the one now in Elgin christened Glenmorangie.

It was towed the four miles to its current home from RAF Lossiemouth in 1996 after the Buccaneers were replaced by Tornados.

What now for the Elgin Buccaneer?

Mr Aitkenhead has advertised his plane for sale online on Gumtree for £28,000.

It is understood the land it is currently standing on has been set aside for another purpose by the new petrol station owners.

The businessman told MFR he hoped a buyer would be able to give it a new lease of life.

He said: “I’m quite sad, but it now needs somebody who can give it a lot more attention which it needs.

“Look after it a bit better, hopefully it’ll go to a good home.

“It’s been a good attraction for the area.

“A lot of holidaymakers have called by, it has been very well photographed over the years by many people.

“It’s something to see for the visitors.”

