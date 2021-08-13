Man, 31, admits having sex with 13-year-old boy

A man has admitted having sex with a 13-year-old boy in Aberdeen.

Ian Tait had intercourse with the child on two occasions in September at October 2019 at locations in Aberdeen and in Aberdeenshire.

The 31-year-old appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter and pled guilty to two charges, including the two incidents of intercourse with the boy.

He further admitted coercing the child to look at a sexual image communicating indecently with him between August 1 and October 31 2019.

Tait was placed on the sex offenders register

That charge states Tait, for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing or alarming the boy, sent written sexual communications, made sexual remarks, requested the child send him images of himself, and sent the boy images and videos of a sexual nature.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told the court Tait, whose address was given as Witchhill Road, Fraserburgh, had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence until October for reports.

She made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.