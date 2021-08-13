Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 31, admits having sex with 13-year-old boy

By Danny McKay
August 13, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Ian Tait leaving court.
Ian Tait leaving court.

A man has admitted having sex with a 13-year-old boy in Aberdeen.

Ian Tait had intercourse with the child on two occasions in September at October 2019 at locations in Aberdeen and in Aberdeenshire.

The 31-year-old appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter and pled guilty to two charges, including the two incidents of intercourse with the boy.

He further admitted coercing the child to look at a sexual image communicating indecently with him between August 1 and October 31 2019.

Tait was placed on the sex offenders register

That charge states Tait, for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing or alarming the boy, sent written sexual communications, made sexual remarks, requested the child send him images of himself, and sent the boy images and videos of a sexual nature.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told the court Tait, whose address was given as Witchhill Road, Fraserburgh, had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence until October for reports.

She made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.

