EXCLUSIVE: Dons backed for full houses at Pittodrie after August 9 ‘freedom day’

Council chiefs look set to give the green light for full houses to return to Pittodrie after Scotland’s “freedom day” on August 9.

Aberdeen have welcomed limited numbers of supporters for matches against Swedish side BK Hacken and the Premiership opener against Dundee United.

Now the Dons could be allowed a full complement of fans following the easing of most legal Covid-19 restrictions.

‘No good reason’ not to let fans in

The requirement for social distancing will be lifted on August 9, and although football clubs will still have to apply for permission to have more than 5,000 fans, a council source said they could see “no good reason” for that not being granted.

Because of UEFA regulations, which differ from those of the SPFL, a capacity crowd may not be possible for the Europa Conference League clash against Breidablik three days later – although a significantly larger number of fans are expected to be allowed in.

However, club chiefs are understood to be hopeful of a full house for the Dons’ next home league encounter with Ross County on August 28.

“Obviously it depends on the application the club put forward and what council officers say, but there seems to be no good reason for it not to be approved at this stage,” a source close to the city council said.

Dons bosses are understood to be consulting with the local authority and are expected to make an announcement as soon as the process is completed, with the board keen to get tickets on sale as soon as possible.

‘Careful return of events’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a “careful return of large scale events” in a briefing of MSPs yesterday (Tuesday).

Local authorities will have the power to decide clubs’ applications to have extra fans, and Aberdeen City Council’s officers will listen to submissions from bodies including NHS Grampian on any application the club makes.

Some issues were identified following the fixture against BK Hacken, mostly relating to the wearing of masks and social distancing.

However, under rules coming into place on “freedom day”, those would not be required in the stadium.

Fans ‘a credit to the club’

After supporters returned to Pittodrie against Hacken, chairman Dave Cormack said the 5,665 inside the ground “felt like 20,000”.

“I would like to thank the fans for their support and for complying with all the measures we had to put in place,” he added.

“They were a credit to the club and the players really thrived off the atmosphere.”

Any application by the club will be heard by Aberdeen City Council’s licensing sub-committee.

A council spokesman said: “There is now no need for event organisers to apply or capacities up to 5,000 people but everything above that will require an application to a local authority taking into account current legislation and guidance in determining the application.”