Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east set to be hit with more thunderstorms and rain this weekend

By Ellie Milne
August 2, 2021, 2:17 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Heavy rain and thunder is forecast across the north-east
More thunder can be expected across the north-east at the end of this week, according to experts at the Met Office.

Light rain showers are forecast to start midweek and continue until Saturday, August 7.

Across the Grampian region, the Met Office has predicted heavy showers which will be “thundery at times” on Wednesday and Thursday.

But the expectation is that thunderstorms will hit the north-east on Friday at around 10am, with prolonged spells forecast throughout the morning and afternoon.

And after passing during Friday evening, more storms are set to hit Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from the late morning on Saturday.

In Aberdeen City, thunder is expected to start at around 10am and end before 4pm on Saturday, while in parts of Aberdeenshire and Moray thunder showers are forecast from around 1pm.

No weather warnings are currently in place but could be announced by the Met Office before the end of the week.

No flood alerts or warnings have been announced by Sepa either.

Despite this, people should still be cautious and aware of potential disruptions if they are planning to travel when the thunderstorms are predicted.

Persistent rainfall can lead to localised flooding and transport disruptions.

Recent extreme weather

The extreme weather last week resulted in more than 50 emergency calls to the fire service in one night to assist with issues caused by flooding.

Crews were also called to road traffic collisions and fires across the region following the heavy rainfall.

Four high-rises near Hazelhead Park – Bruce, Davidson, Rose and Wallace House – were also all left temporarily without heating and hot water due to flooding.

The heavy rain across Aberdeen last week caused flooding at a number of properties with the council and emergency services being called upon to support those affected.

