Road remains closed for 10 hours following serious crash on A90 near Boddam

By Denny Andonova
July 31, 2021, 7:24 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Police was called to a serious crash on A90 near Boddam.
An Aberdeenshire road remained closed for 10 hours overnight following a serious crash on the A90 near Boddam.

Emergency services were called to the scene after receiving reports of an incident at around 12.10am.

There is currently no information with regards to how many vehicles were involved in the crash and whether anybody has suffered any injuries.

The A90 was closed in both directions from the Invernettie roundabout to the Cruden Bay junction at 3.20am.

The road remained restricted to traffic for around 10 hours, with road diversions in place to allow officers to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police confirmed the A90 is now open.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a serious road crash on the A90 near Boddam around 12.10am on Saturday, July 31.

“The road was closed in both directions for around 10 hours. Inquiries into the crash continue.”

More to follow.

