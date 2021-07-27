Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Have-a-go hero kicked unconscious after trying to help youth

By Danny McKay
July 27, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Sandy Stewart outside court.
A would-be have-a-go hero was kicked in the head and knocked unconscious when he tried to help a youth who had been threatened.

The youngster had been playing football in Inverurie with a pal when Sandy Stewart approached with a group of nine other teens and demanded he apologise to his friend by kissing his feet.

The confrontation ended when the youth ran to the nearby Commercial Inn pub, where he asked two older bystanders for help.

One of the bystanders headbutted Stewart, 18, who responded by punching then kicking him in the head, leaving him on the ground unconscious.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first complainer had been playing football on Market Green in Inverurie at around 7.30pm on September 6 last year, when he was approached by “a group of 10 youths” including Stewart.

Smith shouted at him: “Are you chatting ****?”

The youth ignored him but Stewart demanded that he bend down and apologise to his friend over a previous incident, even ordering him to kiss his pal’s feet.

When the youth refused, Stewart said he would receive a “right hook to the jaw” – prompting the scared youth to run to the pub and ask for help.

The two bystanders, who didn’t know either party, crossed the road and approached Stewart in a bid to get them to move on.

‘Shut up or you’re next’

However one witness said one of the bystanders, the second complainer, “may have headbutted the accused”.

Ms MacVicar said: “The accused squared up to the man and then punched him to the face.

“The complainer stumbled forward. The accused then kicked him to the head.

“The complainer was unconscious for around two minutes as a result.”

Stewart then left the scene on his bicycle and, when asked by the second bystander where he was going, replied: “Shut up or you’re next.”

His victim was left with a cut lip that required stitches and damage to one of his front teeth.

When Stewart was cautioned and charged, he said: “He headbutted me and I can’t remember anything after that.”

Stewart ordered to pay compensation

Stewart, of Coutens Place, Oldmeldrum, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and to assault to severe injury and disfigurement.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client was indeed headbutted by the second complainer, but accepted Stewart went beyond anything that could be considered self-defence.

He added the initial incident was “clearly very unpleasant”, and that Stewart was “embarrassed and ashamed about what happened”.

Mr Hingston said: “He needs to accept now that he is 18 that this kind of behaviour can’t carry on.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Stewart to pay the second complainer £750 in compensation, and also imposed 24 months supervision and a curfew for nine months.

