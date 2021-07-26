Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver of car stuck in sand at Stonehaven harbour was banned from driving

By David McPhee
July 26, 2021, 4:19 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Video of Andrew Dinan's car getting stuck in the sand at Stonehaven went viral
A man who unwittingly created “a public spectacle” after he got his souped-up racing car stuck in the sand at Stonehaven harbour has appeared in court.

Andrew Dinan, 25, admitted driving his bright yellow Nissan at the beachfront on Friday evening while disqualified from driving and without insurance.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the car was being photographed on the sand when it got stuck fast – much to the delight of onlookers.

A video showing the crowd jeering and laughing at Dinan’s unfortunate predicament has been viewed more than 120,000 times on Facebook.

Dinan, who only has permission to drive the vehicle on a racetrack, had organised for a friend to drive the vehicle to Stonehaven harbour.

Police recognised accused from video footage

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told the court: “The accused and others were socialising at Stonehaven harbour with a number of vehicles.

“A video recording shown to police shows the accused as the driver of the vehicle while the car was being towed from the slipway.

“Officers who viewed the footage recognised the driver of the vehicle as the accused and checks confirmed that he was disqualified from driving and as such has no insurance.

“He was cautioned, charged and taken into custody.”

Andrew Dinan’s Nissan sports car stuck in the sand at Stonehaven beach. Picture by Carlo Williams/Facebook

Defence solicitor Stuart Flowerdew described Dinan’s vehicle as a “pretty unusual looking car” and stated that it was only designed for use on a racetrack.

Mr Flowerdew said Dinan had been approached by a group of photographers who were taking pictures of some Japanese vehicles.

‘No surprise that it got stuck’

Mr Flowerdew added: “It was driven down the slipway and then the photographer felt it would be better if it continued onto the sand, where it was no surprise really that it got stuck.

“By this point, the driver of the vehicle had moved from the driver’s seat to discuss what should be done. It is, by this time, becoming quite a public spectacle.

“The person who had driven the car onto the sand was concerned that there may be damage done to the vehicle due to the number of modifications – and concluded that if anyone was to drive the car it should be the person who owned the vehicle.

“It was quite an unusual situation, but it was felt he could take it from the sand and be safely driven away.”

Describing the circumstances as “unusual”, Sheriff Philip Mann told Dinan, of Cairngrassie Drive, Portlethen, he was obliged to impose six penalty points on his licence and fined him £420.

