Customer must pay shop assistant £200 for being abusive when card was declined

A drunken customer has been ordered to pay a shop assistant £200 compensation after turning abusive when his card was declined.

Stephen Greig was trying to buy cider from the shop when he flew into a foul-mouthed rage, warning the female worker she “didn’t realise what she had started”.

The 54-year-old’s antics in the Co-op on Sclattie Park, Bucksburn, were branded “absolutely disgraceful” by Sheriff Duncan Ferguson.

Fiscal depute Ross Canning said Greig entered the store at around 7.15pm on March 23 last year and was and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Mr Canning said Greig attempted to purchase bottles of cider, but “became aggressive due to his contactless card being declined”.

He said: “During the exchange, the accused momentarily left the store and returned and began shouting towards one of the employees.”

Greig swore at her and shouted that she “didn’t realise what she had started”.

It was at this point that police were contacted.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard there had been two female shop assistants present at the time, aged 23 and 20, with the younger one bearing the brunt of Greig’s wrath.

Accused thought payment had gone through

Greig, whose address was given in court as Cloverfield Place, Bucksburn, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent John Ferrie said his client had entered the shop “quite clearly under the influence of alcohol” and tried to buy six bottles of booze.

He said: “He handed over his card, which he understood to have over £100 on it. He placed the bottles in a bag and left the shop.

“He thought that it had been approved.”

The solicitor explained that shop staff realised the payment hadn’t gone through and brought Greig back into the shop, where the transaction was again declined.

Greig began shouting about the situation being “ridiculous” and swore at the shop worker.

Young shop worker was ‘vilely abused’

Mr Ferrie said his client was apologetic and knows he shouldn’t have behaved in the way he did.

He added Greig suffered from schizophrenia and was currently steering clear of alcohol.

Sheriff Duncan Ferguson told Greig: “This is absolutely disgraceful behaviour, to abuse two young shop workers just doing their jobs.

“You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself.

“I do accept you have got problems in the background.

“Taking all the various factors into account, instead of sending you to prison, I’m going to impose compensation to the shop worker who was so vilely abused by you.”

Greig was ordered to pay the woman £200 in compensation, as well as to pay a fine totalling £245.