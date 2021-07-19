Perv caught with nearly 32 hours of sick sexual videos featuring children

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pervert was caught with more than 30 hours of sick sexual videos featuring children between the ages of two and 15.

Alasdair Rae, 20, was at home with his parents and sister when police raided the property to execute a search warrant at 7.50 am on July 2 last year.

Officers discovered hundreds of indecent images and videos of children on an iPad and iPhone belonging to Rae.

They also discovered online chats between Rae and an account called “Olivia” discussing and exchanging illicit images of children.

Nearly 32 hours of sick videos

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Rae confirmed the iPad and iPhone were his and said: “There’ll be stuff on them.”

He was taken to Kittybrewster and interviewed under caution when he made “various admissions”.

Police examined the devices and found internet searches for terms associated with indecent images of children.

Police found 361 images and videos on the iPad, including more than 100 videos classed as category A, the most serious.

Rae exchanged images with an account named ‘Olivia’

On the iPhone 129 images and videos were found, including 28 category A videos.

The total play length of the videos found on both devices was 31 hours and 54 minutes.

Ms MacVicar added: “When the iPhone was examined, an instant message application ‘Telegram’ was found to be installed.

“When this was examined, a chat was found between the accused and an account named “Olivia”, in which the accused and the user of the Olivia account discussed and exchanged illicit images of children.”

The court heard the images and videos recovered featured children estimated to be between two and 15 years of age engaged in sexual activity and sexualised posing.

Rae, of Dubford Place, Bridge of Don, pled guilty to three charges, including taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children between July 6 2017 and June 29 2020.

He also admitted possession of such images between July 6 2017 and July 2 2020, and distributing or showing such images between April 27 and 29 2020.

The offences were committed at an address in Ellon or elsewhere.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence for reports, and defence agent David Sutherland reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.