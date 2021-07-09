Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Launch of EasyJet flights from Aberdeen to Bristol

By Ellie Milne
July 9, 2021, 5:05 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
EasyJet launches new flights from Aberdeen and Inverness.
EasyJet has launched flights from Aberdeen to Bristol

The first EasyJet flight from Aberdeen International Airport to Bristol Airport will depart tonight.

The airline announced last month that it would be introducing services to Bristol and Manchester from Aberdeen operating four times a week.

Flights will be available four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from July 9.

EasyJet had also planned to launch flights to Manchester from July but tickets were withdrawn from sale following the travel ban imposed by the Scottish Government.

The ban was put in place to crack down on the spread of Covid cases across Manchester which caused conflict between Nicola Sturgeon and Andy Burnham.

The first flight from Aberdeen to Manchester will depart on August 6 now non-essential travel is once again permitted between locations.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed the introduction of more domestic routes from the north-east.

He said: “It is great news to see yet more routes being opened up from Aberdeen. The aviation sector has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic and has struggled as international and domestic travel alike almost stopped during lockdown.

“I am also particularly glad to see the reinstatement of the Aberdeen-Manchester route which had to be withdrawn after the sudden travel ban imposed by the Scottish Government.

“Aberdeen airport is for many, a gateway to business and work opportunities across the UK and the world and is an entry point for so many tourists looking to explore the northeast.

“It is good to see the airport’s resilience and a bright future as we turn to our recovery from the pandemic.”

The airline is also launching new flights from Inverness to Newquay which will further open up the region to travellers.

