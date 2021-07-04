‘You can’t believe it’s happened’: Owner of cat shot by air weapon in north-east village speaks out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘You can’t believe it’s happened’: Owner of cat shot by air weapon in north-east village speaks out

By Craig Munro
July 4, 2021, 5:59 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Nox, right, with one of the Dundas's two other cats. Picture by Pauline Dundas
Nox, right, with one of the Dundas's two other cats. Picture by Pauline Dundas

The owner of a one-year-old cat who was shot by an air weapon in an Aberdeenshire village has spoken of her family’s shock after they realised what had happened.

The Dundas family’s cat Nox went missing from their home in Logie Coldstone on Monday, and was not seen until he turned up at the door out of the blue late on Thursday night.

Delight at his return turned to confusion when Nox refused to eat his food, and would hiss with pain when he was stroked.

Oldest daughter Kirsty, who is a student vet nurse, sensed something was wrong.

Nox the one-year-old cat. Picture by Pauline Dundas

Mum Pauline Dundas said: “She thought he had ticks, but when she looked closer he had small wounds with blood round about them, so she had to shave him, and she found 14 small wounds.

“Initially we couldn’t figure out what it was, then my husband said it looks as though he’s been shot.

“And we thought, goodness, we better get it checked before any further damage happened.

“Kirsty contacted her vets’ practice, they saw him the next morning and x-rayed him, and he had 20 pellets inside.”

She added: “You can’t actually believe that it’s happened, and that he’s managed to crawl back and he’s still here.”

During emergency surgery on Saturday morning, the vets managed to remove two pellets, but the rest had penetrated too far in to reach.

Nox’s x-ray following the air weapon attack. Picture from Deeside & Kincardine Cats Protection Scotland

Nox will return to the practice tomorrow, where surgeons will try to remove the remaining shots – including those that have lodged close to his spine.

Pauline, her husband Sinclair, and daughters Katie, 16, and Kirsty, 19, brought Nox into their home – which also includes two other cats, two dogs and four horses – last year.

Pauline said: “The reason we got him as a kitten is because we lost a cat last year.

“He went away and he never came back, so I don’t know if the same thing has happened to him.”

Thankfully, Nox has now started to eat again and is firmly on the road to recovery.

A shotgun pellet removed from Nox alongside a 20p coin. Picture from Deeside & Kincardine Cats Protection Scotland

In a post on their Facebook page, local charity Deeside and Kincardine Cats Protection Scotland wrote: “This is unacceptable. A poor defenceless animal. If anyone knows or hears anything please contact the police or SSPCA.

“It’s a small community so someone will probably know something and no doubt the person responsible will not be able to keep this ‘story’ to themselves.”

The charity added that, while they hoped the attack was an isolated incident and would not happen again, “it is imperative that the perpetrator who can use a shotgun on a cat receives lawful justice”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a cat having been shot with an air weapon in the Logie Coldstone area around 11.10am on Saturday, 3 July, 2021.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Cats Protection Scotland urged people with information to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, the police on 101 or the SSPCA on 03000 999 999.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.