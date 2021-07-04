A “much-loved” family cat has been left seriously injured following a horrific shotgun attack in a small Aberdeenshire village.

After going missing for several days, the cat was found by his owner on Friday with a number of shotgun pellets having penetrated close to his spine.

Despite being in a “huge amount of pain”, he appears to have dragged himself to the safety of his home in Logie Coldstone.

The cat’s life was saved by emergency surgery after being taken immediately to the vet, and although the shot has been removed the cat will need to undergo further surgery tomorrow.

The SSPCA confirmed the incident had been reported to them.

© Supplied by Highland Council

‘Family are so upset and worried sick’

The case was highlighted by animal charity Deeside & Kincardine Cats Protection Scotland, which put up a Facebook post with details of the incident.

The post said: “He is a very much-loved family pet and they are devastated someone could be so cruel as we are.

“Obviously they are concerned for others. He is very lucky to be alive. His family are so upset and are worried sick.

“This is unacceptable. A poor defenceless animal. If anyone knows or hears anything please contact the police or SSPCA.

“It’s a small community so someone will probably know something and no doubt the person responsible will not be able to keep this ‘story’ to themselves.”

© DCT Media

The charity added that, while they hoped the attack was an isolated incident and would not happen again, “it is imperative that the perpetrator who can use a shotgun on a cat receives lawful justice”.

They urged people with information to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, the police on 101 or the SSPCA on 03000 999 999.