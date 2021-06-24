‘Mountain of evidence’ to wade through in Aberdeen terrorism case

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lawyers for an Aberdeen man accused of planning to carry out terrorist acts have to examine more than one million pages of documents, a court heard today.

Richard Smith is charged with the offences said to have occurred between August 2018 and November 2019 at different addresses in Aberdeen.

Prosecutors claim the 28-year-old “with the intention of carrying out acts of terrorism” did “engage in conduct” in the preparation of them.

This includes a claim he allegedly stated “all Muslims must die”.

A hearing today called at the High Court in Glasgow.

Smith – who denies the charges – was not present.

‘There is a mountain of evidence’

His QC said he is still not ready for a trial to be set.

Ronnie Renucci, defending, told the hearing: “There is a mountain of evidence … over one million pages of material.

“There are certain matters that need to be investigated.”

The advocate said a cyber crime expert had been instructed to examine information on 47 discs currently being held by police.

Mr Renucci also said Smith had recently been diagnosed on the autistic spectrum and has Aspergers Syndrome.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire told the court the Crown remain ready for trial.

Lord Matthews adjourned the case until a further hearing in August.

‘Guerrilla warfare and paramilitary survival’

Smith originally appeared via video link at the high court last December.

It is said Smith possessed and made explosive substances.

He also allegedly had material that did “advance anti-Muslim, Neo-Nazi and other racist causes”.

Smith is also said to have possessed details on the use of chemical agents as weapons as well as the manufacture of explosives and firearms.

He faces a separate charge of having information on a number of electronic devices and discs linked to terrorism.

This included the “practice of guerrilla warfare and paramilitary survival”.

Both these charges are under the Terrorism Act 2000 or 2006.

Smith is further accused of sending an offensive text to a relative allegedly claiming “all Muslims must die”.

It is claimed he sent a Nazi-related images and messages as well as violent videos to another man.

Smith also faces allegations under the Explosive Substances Act and the Poisons Act.