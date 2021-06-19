Denburn Road in Aberdeen city centre reopens after masonry fell from Trinity Centre

An Aberdeen city centre road has reopened after falling masonry forced its closure.

Denburn Road was closed in both directions in the early hours of Saturday.

It was shut from the junction with Woolmanhill and Wapping Street.

The closure was due to falling masonry from under The Trinity Centre.

A team was called in to deal with the incident and Aberdeen City Council thanked the public for their patience.

TRAFFIC CLOSURE UPDATE Denburn Road has reopened after the masonry under The Trinity Centre has been made safe. Thank you for your patience while the incident was on-going. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) June 19, 2021

Michael Hutchison, councillor for George Street and Harbour, said: “It’s concerning that masonry has been able to fall from the Trinity Centre. I’m thankful that nobody appears to have been hurt given how busy Denburn road is at times.

“I have already asked questions about how this has happened and I will seeking assurances it won’t be able to happen again.”

Police shared the closure on Twitter at around 3:30am on Saturday, June 19.