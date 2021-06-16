Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drink-driver took pal’s car and crashed while more than three times the limit

By Danny McKay
June 16, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A woman took her pal’s car without permission and crashed it while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Pamela Knowles had been staying with her friend in the Bucksburn area in May, and had been given the keys to her Citreon to retrieve something from the car.

The pair then drank alcohol together before Knowles, 30, went to visit a neighbour around 10pm.

It wasn’t until the next morning that Knowles was discovered in the car, which had crashed on Marischal Gardens, slurring her words and stating she “just needed to go home”.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Knowles’ friend had parked her car on Cruickshank Crescent at 7.30pm on May 22, and given her a spare set of keys so she could get things from it.

The women then drank together before Knowles went to a neighbour’s property at 10pm.

At 7.45am the following morning, two members of the public discovered Knowles in the vehicle in Marischal Gardens.

Mr Middleton said: “The males approached the car and found the accused within the car, slurring her words, stating she just needed to get home.”

The witnesses removed the car keys and contacted police.

When officers arrived Knowles identified herself as the driver and said it was her friend’s car.

She was required to provide a sample of breath which gave a positive result.

Knowles, of Kepplehills Drive, Bucksburn, pled guilty to driving with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

She also admitted taking the vehicle without consent, and driving without insurance.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Knowles for reports and banned her from driving in the interim.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

