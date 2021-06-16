Drink-driver took pal’s car and crashed while more than three times the limit

A woman took her pal’s car without permission and crashed it while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Pamela Knowles had been staying with her friend in the Bucksburn area in May, and had been given the keys to her Citreon to retrieve something from the car.

The pair then drank alcohol together before Knowles, 30, went to visit a neighbour around 10pm.

It wasn’t until the next morning that Knowles was discovered in the car, which had crashed on Marischal Gardens, slurring her words and stating she “just needed to go home”.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Knowles’ friend had parked her car on Cruickshank Crescent at 7.30pm on May 22, and given her a spare set of keys so she could get things from it.

The women then drank together before Knowles went to a neighbour’s property at 10pm.

At 7.45am the following morning, two members of the public discovered Knowles in the vehicle in Marischal Gardens.

Mr Middleton said: “The males approached the car and found the accused within the car, slurring her words, stating she just needed to get home.”

The witnesses removed the car keys and contacted police.

When officers arrived Knowles identified herself as the driver and said it was her friend’s car.

She was required to provide a sample of breath which gave a positive result.

Knowles, of Kepplehills Drive, Bucksburn, pled guilty to driving with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

She also admitted taking the vehicle without consent, and driving without insurance.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Knowles for reports and banned her from driving in the interim.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.