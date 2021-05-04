Naked Attraction: Aberdeen waitress bares all but left blushing after date ditches reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Naked Attraction: Aberdeen waitress bares all but left blushing after date ditches reunion

By Daniel Boal
May 4, 2021, 8:03 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Kerry from Aberdeen appeared in an episode of Naked Attraction on Channel 4.
Kerry from Aberdeen appeared in an episode of Naked Attraction on Channel 4.

An Aberdeen waitress has featured on an episode of dating show Naked Attraction, where suitors strip off in their quest for companionship – only for her to be stood up at the reunion.

Tasked with whittling down a group of six potential admirers, based solely on the power of naked attraction Kerry appeared on the Channel 4 programme alongside journalist and TV presenter Anna Richardson to try to pick her perfect match.

Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson.

After recently moving to Aberdeen and suffering a series of poor dates, she has called upon the experts at the game show to help her find her soulmate.

‘New girl in the big city’

Speaking on the TV show the 30-year-old said: “I’ve never lived in Aberdeen before so I don’t know where to meet men.

“I’m the new girl in the big city and I haven’t been able to find anyone yet.

“I’ve just moved to a new city so my dating game is a little rusty.”

Kerry then had to look on and judge each of the naked hopefuls.

Stood in their individual pods, each round of the game show revealed another body part and another elimination.

Kerry from Aberdeen appeared in an episode of Naked Attraction on Channel 4.

Eventually eliminating the six-man line-up down to one lucky beau before getting her kit off herself.

Looking for a man who could keep up with her adventurous lifestyle, she paired up with 23-year-old demolition worker Daniel.

After a negative Covid test, the duo then went on their first date, where the flames of romance seemed to fan into a blaze and the pair shared a kiss before parting ways.

However, two weeks later when the pair were scheduled to meet up again on screen, Daniel had reportedly dodged calls from bosses of the show and not returned.

Keeping her cool and brushing it off as one of those things, she added: “I took an eight hour journey to get here from Aberdeen.

“He could have at least had the decency to show up.”

While she seemingly didn’t find love on tonight’s episode of Naked Attraction, the experience seemed to do little to dampen the new Aberdonian’s spirit.

The episode also features Naked Attraction’s oldest ever picker, 75-year-old naturist Ian from North Yorkshire who was on the look out for his perfect partner.

Radio presenters Scott Mills and Chris Start were also thrown into the mix as they supplied the audio description for the episode.

Offering up a unique commentary to the show, the BBC Radio 1 duo had previously discussed their surprise appearance with listeners on their radio show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.