Naked Attraction: Aberdeen waitress bares all but left blushing after date ditches reunion

An Aberdeen waitress has featured on an episode of dating show Naked Attraction, where suitors strip off in their quest for companionship – only for her to be stood up at the reunion.

Tasked with whittling down a group of six potential admirers, based solely on the power of naked attraction Kerry appeared on the Channel 4 programme alongside journalist and TV presenter Anna Richardson to try to pick her perfect match.

After recently moving to Aberdeen and suffering a series of poor dates, she has called upon the experts at the game show to help her find her soulmate.

‘New girl in the big city’

Speaking on the TV show the 30-year-old said: “I’ve never lived in Aberdeen before so I don’t know where to meet men.

“I’m the new girl in the big city and I haven’t been able to find anyone yet.

“I’ve just moved to a new city so my dating game is a little rusty.”

Kerry then had to look on and judge each of the naked hopefuls.

Stood in their individual pods, each round of the game show revealed another body part and another elimination.

Eventually eliminating the six-man line-up down to one lucky beau before getting her kit off herself.

Looking for a man who could keep up with her adventurous lifestyle, she paired up with 23-year-old demolition worker Daniel.

After a negative Covid test, the duo then went on their first date, where the flames of romance seemed to fan into a blaze and the pair shared a kiss before parting ways.

However, two weeks later when the pair were scheduled to meet up again on screen, Daniel had reportedly dodged calls from bosses of the show and not returned.

Keeping her cool and brushing it off as one of those things, she added: “I took an eight hour journey to get here from Aberdeen.

“He could have at least had the decency to show up.”

While she seemingly didn’t find love on tonight’s episode of Naked Attraction, the experience seemed to do little to dampen the new Aberdonian’s spirit.

The episode also features Naked Attraction’s oldest ever picker, 75-year-old naturist Ian from North Yorkshire who was on the look out for his perfect partner.

Radio presenters Scott Mills and Chris Start were also thrown into the mix as they supplied the audio description for the episode.

Offering up a unique commentary to the show, the BBC Radio 1 duo had previously discussed their surprise appearance with listeners on their radio show.