Hibernian agree terms to sign Caley Thistle winger Daniel Mackay

By Danny Law
May 4, 2021, 8:09 pm Updated: May 4, 2021, 8:10 pm
Daniel MacKay celebrates scoring against Ayr United.

Hibernian have confirmed they have agreed terms with Caley Thistle for the transfer of winger Daniel Mackay.

The 20-year-old is expected to complete his move to Easter Road in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Daniel Mackay nets for Inverness against Ross County.

Hibernian sporting director Graeme Mathie said: “We are delighted to have agreed a fee with Inverness for Daniel.

“He fits the profile of the type of players we want to continue to bring to the club.

“In all the conversations we have had with Daniel, his family and his representatives, it was clear that they all see Hibernian as the right place to continue to develop his career.

“We want to be known as the best club in Scotland for developing talent and it’s great credit to Jack and the staff that young players can see a number of examples of players improving under their guidance.

“We have no doubt Daniel can be another who develops throughout his time here.

“I’d also like to thank Scot Gardiner of Inverness and Allan Preston of IMC Stellar who have both been excellent to deal with in negotiations.”

Mackay finished the season in superb form with a run of six goals in his last 11 games for Caley Jags.

