Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Group sets out plans to keep drinkers safe at Aberdeen pubs

By Jamie Hall
April 26, 2021, 10:26 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Murdo's is one of the pubs set to reopen.
Murdo's is one of the pubs set to reopen.

A chain of pubs with branches in the north-east has set out how it plans to keep its customers safe when they reopen today.

Stonegate Pubs, which manages Murdo’s in Cornhill and the Black Dog in Bridge of Don, will reopen its doors today in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Management at the premises has ensured they comply with the Scottish Government’s Secure Workplace Guidance for Pubs and Restaurants, introducing measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep staff and customers safe.

Additional signage will be installed, while other measures will be in place including clear social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes and adhering to NHS Test and Trace guidelines.

The pubs will also be offering full table service, with food and drinks ordered via an app.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people back through our doors.

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers, whilst ensuring everyone is able to enjoy and make the most out of their long-awaited visit to our venues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.