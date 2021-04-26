Group sets out plans to keep drinkers safe at Aberdeen pubs

A chain of pubs with branches in the north-east has set out how it plans to keep its customers safe when they reopen today.

Stonegate Pubs, which manages Murdo’s in Cornhill and the Black Dog in Bridge of Don, will reopen its doors today in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Management at the premises has ensured they comply with the Scottish Government’s Secure Workplace Guidance for Pubs and Restaurants, introducing measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep staff and customers safe.

Additional signage will be installed, while other measures will be in place including clear social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes and adhering to NHS Test and Trace guidelines.

The pubs will also be offering full table service, with food and drinks ordered via an app.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people back through our doors.

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers, whilst ensuring everyone is able to enjoy and make the most out of their long-awaited visit to our venues.”