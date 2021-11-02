Boy, 11, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aberdeen

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred outside Mannofield Church on Great Western Road at around 4.30pm.

Officers are currently at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “At about 4:30pm a child was hit by a car outside Mannofield Church on Great Western Road in Aberdeen.

“Officers are at the scene and an 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital.”