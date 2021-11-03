Government hands £1m boost to north-east organisations

Two north-east organisations have been handed a cash boost of more than £1 million by the UK Government.

Last week Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled his latest budget, containing millions of pounds’ worth of money for projects in the region.

It included £20 million for a planned new market for Aberdeen on the site of the former BHS store.

Now details of further grants have been revealed, with two local bids each receiving hundreds of thousands of pounds from the Community Renewal Fund.

Government cash for organisations

Enterprise North East will receive £733,041 for two new hubs in Aberdeenshire, focusing on rural business development.

Meanwhile Aberdeen Performing Arts – which operates venues such as His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree – will get £306,000 for its ‘Making all the City a Stage’ programme of street performances and festivals.

North-east Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “After an incredibly difficult time for venues and performers, culture needs a shot in the arm as we recover from the pandemic.

“And arts organisations like APA will play a crucial part in the city’s recovery.

“This welcome UK Government investment highlights the benefits and security Aberdeen enjoys as part of the UK, building on the fantastic £20m for Aberdeen’s new marketplace.”

Fund will ‘create opportunities’

Michael Gove, the secretary of state responsible for the funding, added: “As we unite and level up the whole United Kingdom, we are determined to help communities the length and breadth of the country make the most of their talents and create new opportunities in their areas.

“The funding we are announcing today supports local projects across Scotland, from the Borders to Na h-Eileanan Siar, which will create new jobs and help us to achieve net zero carbon emissions.”

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “We are delighted that Culture Aberdeen will benefit from the UK Levelling Up Fund, to support the cultural sector and city plans to re-invigorate and re-imagine the city centre.

“It makes the most of our artists and cultural assets in the city, building new coalitions between culture, community and business.

“We are delighted to be leading the project on behalf of Culture Aberdeen and look forward to delivering this partnership project.”