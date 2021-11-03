Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Relish the return: Handmade Burger Company is back at Union Square

By Daniel Boal
November 3, 2021, 5:38 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 7:04 pm
The Handmade Burger Co is returning to Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine.

Popular burger chain Handmade Burger Company has made its return to Union Square in Aberdeen – less than two years after it shut.

Handmade Burger Company had a base in the city before the firm went into administration.

Forced to close their doors due to “challenges” in the casual dining market which halved sales made by restaurants up and down the country – the firm was on the hunt for staff last month. 

Union Square announced the restaurant was open for business earlier today on their social media platforms.

The firm was forced to close nine outlets across the UK in 2017, resulting in 193 job losses.

Aberdeen’s Union Square branch of Handmade Burger Company was spared the initial chop but closed when the company fell into administration two-and-a-half years later.

The second spell in administration meant all 19 restaurants closed their doors, and 280 jobs were lost.

Bosses will hope this second tenure in Aberdeen will be a lengthy and fruitful as they serve up burgers in the Granite City.

