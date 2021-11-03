Relish the return: Handmade Burger Company is back at Union Square

Popular burger chain Handmade Burger Company has made its return to Union Square in Aberdeen – less than two years after it shut.

Handmade Burger Company had a base in the city before the firm went into administration.

Forced to close their doors due to “challenges” in the casual dining market which halved sales made by restaurants up and down the country – the firm was on the hunt for staff last month.

Union Square announced the restaurant was open for business earlier today on their social media platforms.

The firm was forced to close nine outlets across the UK in 2017, resulting in 193 job losses.

Aberdeen’s Union Square branch of Handmade Burger Company was spared the initial chop but closed when the company fell into administration two-and-a-half years later.

The second spell in administration meant all 19 restaurants closed their doors, and 280 jobs were lost.

Bosses will hope this second tenure in Aberdeen will be a lengthy and fruitful as they serve up burgers in the Granite City.