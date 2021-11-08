Taxi firm Comcab offers Aberdeen veterans free transport to war memorials on Remembrance Sunday

Veterans in Aberdeen who are visiting their local war memorial on Remembrance Sunday will be offered free taxi transport by city firm ComCab.

While the city’s main remembrance service will take place at the lion cenotaph beside Cowdray Hall on Schoolhill, the offer applies to journeys to any Aberdeen memorial.

The ComCab drivers will be paid by the company.

Scott Douglas, general manager of ComCab, said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions last year, many veterans did not have the opportunity to attend services at their local cenotaph.

“This year, we want to offer veterans who don’t have access to transport, and live in the city region, the opportunity to attend their local service.

“We want to reach out to our local community and offer our services free of charge, ensuring all veterans who want to go to their local Remembrance Sunday commemorations can go.”

Those wishing to use the offer are asked to send their contact and address details to sdouglas@comcab-aberdeen.co.uk before midday on Friday, to allow the company to manage and allocate drivers in advance.

An announcement will be made on ComCab’s social media channels if demand for the service exceeds capacity.

Free travel on Stagecoach

The taxi firm is not the only transport service making the offer to men and women who have served in the armed forces.

Stagecoach has announced military and ex-military personnel across the UK will be able to travel for free on both November 11, Remembrance Day, and November 14, Remembrance Sunday.

Simon Tramalloni, who co-leads the company’s Veterans Network, said: “Stagecoach has a strong commitment to supporting the armed forces and our veterans, and it’s great that we are able to offer free bus and tram travel across the whole country as we mark Remembrance Day.”