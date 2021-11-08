Taxi firm Comcab offers Aberdeen veterans free transport to war memorials on Remembrance Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Taxi firm Comcab offers Aberdeen veterans free transport to war memorials on Remembrance Sunday

By Craig Munro
November 8, 2021, 5:17 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 5:18 pm
A wreath is laid at a previous Remembrance Day service at Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery

Veterans in Aberdeen who are visiting their local war memorial on Remembrance Sunday will be offered free taxi transport by city firm ComCab.

While the city’s main remembrance service will take place at the lion cenotaph beside Cowdray Hall on Schoolhill, the offer applies to journeys to any Aberdeen memorial.

The ComCab drivers will be paid by the company.

Scott Douglas, general manager of ComCab, said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions last year, many veterans did not have the opportunity to attend services at their local cenotaph.

“This year, we want to offer veterans who don’t have access to transport, and live in the city region, the opportunity to attend their local service.

“We want to reach out to our local community and offer our services free of charge, ensuring all veterans who want to go to their local Remembrance Sunday commemorations can go.”

Those wishing to use the offer are asked to send their contact and address details to sdouglas@comcab-aberdeen.co.uk before midday on Friday, to allow the company to manage and allocate drivers in advance.

An announcement will be made on ComCab’s social media channels if demand for the service exceeds capacity.

Free travel on Stagecoach

The taxi firm is not the only transport service making the offer to men and women who have served in the armed forces.

Stagecoach has announced military and ex-military personnel across the UK will be able to travel for free on both November 11, Remembrance Day, and November 14, Remembrance Sunday.

Simon Tramalloni, who co-leads the company’s Veterans Network, said: “Stagecoach has a strong commitment to supporting the armed forces and our veterans, and it’s great that we are able to offer free bus and tram travel across the whole country as we mark Remembrance Day.”

