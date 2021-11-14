North and north-east falls silent to honour fallen on Remembrance Sunday

People across the north and north-east honoured the war dead by falling silent this morning, as Remembrance Sunday ceremonies took place at memorials across Scotland.

A large crowd gathered near the Cowdray Hall cenotaph to watch Reverend Scott Rennie deliver Aberdeen’s service.

It was the first community remembrance event to take place there since 2019, with last year’s ceremony replaced with a small-scale service for invitees only due to coronavirus concerns.

Sombre music was provided by the Bon Accord Silver Band and the Highland Granite Pipes and Drums.

Dozens of veterans attended on both sides of the fencing, among members of the public who watched from the stairs of the art gallery and the Schoolhill road.

Stan, who served in the 45 Commando Royal Marines, said: “I was still serving last year, so we had a limited service as well.

“I was aware of what happened in Aberdeen last year through friends and colleagues.

“I think it says a lot for everybody – days like this pull the community together, as well as the armed forces and former serving members.

“The general public thrive on things like this, I think. It’s close to most people’s hearts and the community of Aberdeen.”

Also in attendance was Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who led the laying of wreaths, alongside a number of other city council members.

Other local politicians, including Stephen Flynn MP and MSPs Kevin Stewart and Audrey Nicoll, also placed wreaths beside the lion memorial, as did representatives of the police, the ambulance service, trade unions and organisations such as the RNLI.

Mr Crockett said: “I think it was a transformational event for the city, everybody felt like this was a city back in full operation.

“I think the opportunity to pay tribute to those that sacrificed so much was appreciated widely. Many people said to me they thought this was one of the most moving ceremonies we’d ever had.”

Ceremonies were also taking place around 11am in towns such as Elgin, Lossiemouth, Fraserburgh, Stornoway and Kirkwall.

At the service in Fraserburgh, the Honourable Kate Nicolson laid a wreath on behalf of Aberdeenshire Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson.

NHS Orkney posted a picture of its Kirkwall vaccination team, who paused their work in a silent tribute to those who gave their lives in war.

NHS Orkney’s Vaccination Team paused work to reflect on Remembrance Day. Here they are at the centre in Kirkwall this morning. Posted by NHS Orkney on Sunday, 14 November 2021

In Elgin, there was also a large turnout of members of the public who joined attendees at the Plainstones memorial in the high street.

The Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Inverness took place at a later time, with a parade beginning at 2.15pm and wreaths laid at the Cavell Gardens war memorial at 3pm.

The service was conducted by Reverend Canon Dr John Cuthbert, and was attended by Inverness Provost Helen Carmichael.

The memorial is close to the Inverness Garden of Remembrance, which was opened last month with a service and wreath laying.

This year’s events also mark the centenary of the Poppy Appeal, which was established as the Haig Fund in 1921 by Edinburgh-born Field Marshal Douglas Haig.

The centenary of the Royal British Legion, which was founded on May 15 1921, was recognised with a service at Westminster Abbey last month attended by the Queen.

The 95-year-old monarch was also due to attend this morning’s remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, but was forced to pull out due to a sprained back.