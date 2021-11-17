NHS Grampian records third highest Covid rates in Scotland as national cases rise by almost 600

NHS Grampian has recorded the third highest number of Covid cases in a 24 hour period.

The health board reported 426 new cases and there are 72 people being treated in hospital for the virus.

Of those 72, 11 are being treated in intensive care units.

Across the country as a whole, cases have risen by almost 600 in the last 24 hours. Today’s total number of new cases is 3,360, a large increase from yesterday’s 2,771.

Over the past few days, cases have been rising in their hundreds. Despite this, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday that there would be no changes to Covid restrictions in Scotland.

There are 774 people in hospital with coronavirus, which is a slight decrease on yesterday’s number of 779.

A further 13 people have died after contracting the virus.

Regional breakdown

In the Highlands, there continues to be an issue with rural schools being forced to close due to Covid.

NHS Highland recorded 223 new cases in today’s figures the seventh highest in the country.

For the second day in a row, there are 34 people in hospital across the region with the virus, but none in intensive care.

NHS Orkney and NHS Shetland are still recording some of the highest case numbers they have throughout the pandemic.

There are 16 new cases in Orkney and 14 in Shetland.

NHS Western Isles is also still reporting increased numbers following a regional outbreak in recent weeks.

Vaccinations

3,931,709 people have received both initial doses of the Covid jab and 4,332,835 have had their first.

On top of this, 1,270,010 have now also had their booster jab.

In parliament yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said getting vaccinated is still the most important thing people can do for the country at this time.

She said: “You could be saving your own life or those of others.

“It’s never too late to get vaccinated.”