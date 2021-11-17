Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian records third highest Covid rates in Scotland as national cases rise by almost 600

By Lauren Robertson
November 17, 2021, 2:32 pm Updated: November 17, 2021, 3:52 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday that there would be no changes to current Covid restrictions.

NHS Grampian has recorded the third highest number of Covid cases in a 24 hour period.

The health board reported 426 new cases and there are 72 people being treated in hospital for the virus.

Of those 72, 11 are being treated in intensive care units.

Across the country as a whole, cases have risen by almost 600 in the last 24 hours. Today’s total number of new cases is 3,360, a large increase from yesterday’s 2,771.

Over the past few days, cases have been rising in their hundreds. Despite this, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday that there would be no changes to Covid restrictions in Scotland.

There are 774 people in hospital with coronavirus, which is a slight decrease on yesterday’s number of 779.

A further 13 people have died after contracting the virus.

Regional breakdown

In the Highlands, there continues to be an issue with rural schools being forced to close due to Covid. 

NHS Highland recorded 223 new cases in today’s figures the seventh highest in the country.

For the second day in a row, there are 34 people in hospital across the region with the virus, but none in intensive care.

NHS Orkney and NHS Shetland are still recording some of the highest case numbers they have throughout the pandemic.

There are 16 new cases in Orkney and 14 in Shetland.

NHS Western Isles is also still reporting increased numbers following a regional outbreak in recent weeks. 

Vaccinations

3,931,709 people have received both initial doses of the Covid jab and 4,332,835 have had their first.

On top of this, 1,270,010 have now also had their booster jab.

In parliament yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said getting vaccinated is still the most important thing people can do for the country at this time.

She said: “You could be saving your own life or those of others.

“It’s never too late to get vaccinated.”

