‘Balance to be struck’ as Aberdeen Christmas village opens amid growing Covid concern

By Alastair Gossip
November 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Christmas village. Photo by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

The chief organiser of Aberdeen’s Christmas village has admitted there is a “difficult balance to be struck” – as health bosses warn the north-east could be on the brink of tightened Covid restrictions.

Aberdeen Inspired’s Adrian Watson is confident in the safety measures agreed with the city council to keep visitors safe during the month-long festive takeover of Broad Street.

Aberdeen Christmas village. Photo by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
The grand opening – the first since 2019 – attracted hundreds to the east end of the city centre, coinciding with the strongest indicator yet that the city, Aberdeenshire and Moray could be subjected to harsher rules in order to get to grips with the latest coronavirus spike.

NHS Grampian public health consultant Derek Cox told Aberdeen Journals that he would recommend stricter regulations as wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary near capacity.

He warned, if coronavirus admissions rise any further, they could be entering an “untenable” situation at the north-east’s flagship hospital.

“The idea that we don’t need to worry about Covid because we’re not seeing as many hospital admissions as we did a year ago – we’ve got to get that idea out of people’s heads,” he said.

“An extra five admissions to hospital will make the hospital over-capacity.”

Get the lay of the land at Aberdeen Christmas village

Mr Watson, chief executive of the business improvement organisation, moved to reassure our readers that the market – expected to attract hundreds of thousands to the packed little street – was Covid-safe.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson at the opening of the Christmas village in Broad Street. Photo by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
He said: “We have taken a lot of steps, with the council leading with their expertise, to ensure this is a safe event.

“There is security in place at the market to try and strike that difficult balance.

“But of course we make the appeal to the north-east public, who have been very sensible to date, to come in and take the usual precautions.

“By all means enjoy yourself but we are still in the pandemic and there is a balance to be found.”

Asked if numbers allowed into the controlled market space would be limited or lower than usual, the former north-east police chief added: “The matter of limiting numbers coming in and out sits with Aberdeen City Council in terms of regulation but they are comfortable with their projected figures that they can manage it through.”

A council spokeswoman was asked to detail measures to be taken to ensure safety.

Everything you need to know about Aberdeen Christmas Village

