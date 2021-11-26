Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Passengers trapped on board plane at Aberdeen Airport for two hours after landing from London

By Lauren Taylor
November 26, 2021, 9:17 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 9:20 pm
Passengers were stuck onboard a BA plane at Aberdeen International Airport due to Storm Arwen.

Passengers were trapped on board a plane that landed at Aberdeen International Airport for two hours amidst the chaos caused by Storm Arwen.

The British Airways flight from London Heathrow was originally scheduled to land in Aberdeen at 3.25pm.

However, the flight BA1312 actually landed at around 4pm due to high winds causing delays and travel disruption.

Once on the runway in Aberdeen passengers needed to wait onboard the plane until it was safe to move the steps – eventually getting into the terminal at about 6pm.

One person whose partner was stuck on the plane wrote on social media: “Been sat on the plane for an hour at Aberdeen airport. Too windy to attach the steps. They might have to, get ready you’ll like this, fly back to London.”

Strong winds from Storm Arwen brought down trees in Aberdeen and across the north-east. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Another said: “My husband and I are on this plane too. Health and safety won’t let the steps be wheeled out in winds of 40 knots at the moment it’s gusting 51. We just have to wait.”

One wife commented: “My husband is also on this flight. They were given the choice at Heathrow if they wanted to fly and obviously some passengers decided to go ahead.

“No one said they were only getting to land at Aberdeen and not actually allowed off the plane”

According to another person people were not allowed to take their baggage from the plane.

She wrote: “My husband landed at 4pm but is home without luggage. Too windy to unload baggage. At least he’s home.”

A British Airways spokeswoman confirmed passengers had been delayed in getting off the plane at Aberdeen Airport due to Storm Arwen.

She said: “We’re sorry that customers on today’s BA1312 were affected by Storm Arwen on arrival in to Aberdeen. They disembarked the plane as soon as it was safe.”

It is understood that passengers were able to leave the plane between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Keep up to date the latest Storm Arwen updates on our live blog HERE 

