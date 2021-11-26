Storm Arwen: Passengers trapped on board plane at Aberdeen Airport for two hours after landing from London

Passengers were trapped on board a plane that landed at Aberdeen International Airport for two hours amidst the chaos caused by Storm Arwen.

The British Airways flight from London Heathrow was originally scheduled to land in Aberdeen at 3.25pm.

However, the flight BA1312 actually landed at around 4pm due to high winds causing delays and travel disruption.

Once on the runway in Aberdeen passengers needed to wait onboard the plane until it was safe to move the steps – eventually getting into the terminal at about 6pm.

One person whose partner was stuck on the plane wrote on social media: “Been sat on the plane for an hour at Aberdeen airport. Too windy to attach the steps. They might have to, get ready you’ll like this, fly back to London.”

Another said: “My husband and I are on this plane too. Health and safety won’t let the steps be wheeled out in winds of 40 knots at the moment it’s gusting 51. We just have to wait.”

One wife commented: “My husband is also on this flight. They were given the choice at Heathrow if they wanted to fly and obviously some passengers decided to go ahead.

“No one said they were only getting to land at Aberdeen and not actually allowed off the plane”

According to another person people were not allowed to take their baggage from the plane.

She wrote: “My husband landed at 4pm but is home without luggage. Too windy to unload baggage. At least he’s home.”

A British Airways spokeswoman confirmed passengers had been delayed in getting off the plane at Aberdeen Airport due to Storm Arwen.

She said: “We’re sorry that customers on today’s BA1312 were affected by Storm Arwen on arrival in to Aberdeen. They disembarked the plane as soon as it was safe.”

It is understood that passengers were able to leave the plane between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Keep up to date the latest Storm Arwen updates on our live blog HERE