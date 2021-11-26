Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland salvage point against Ukraine thanks to Abi Harrison’s injury-time leveller

By Sophie Goodwin
November 26, 2021, 9:40 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 9:58 pm
Scotland's Abigail Harrison celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match at Hampden Park,. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Scotland's Abigail Harrison celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match at Hampden Park,. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Scotland Women dropped points for the first time in their World Cup qualifying campaign, fighting back to draw 1-1 with Ukraine at Hampden Park.

After a series of early Ukraine chances, a simple through pass from Anna Petryk in the 22nd minute left Scotland’s backline exposed and with Jennifer Beattie unable to match the pace of the Roksolana Kravchuk, the forward slotted the ball beyond Lee Alexander to make it 1-0.

Like last month’s win against Hungary, Scotland left it late again and equalised in the 93rd minute with a superb header from Bristol City’s Abi Harrison.

Harrison, who had been a late addition to the Scotland squad, applied the finishing touch to Lana Clelland’s delivery deep into injury time.

It had been a bright start for Scotland driving into the final third with early attempts to threaten Ukraine’s defence, with AC Milan forward Christy Grimshaw and West Ham’s Lisa Evans doing well up the flanks to get the ball in the Ukrainian box.

However, Ukraine didn’t take long to make their first foray forward with Ohla Ovdiychuk latching onto Rachael Boyle’s miskick, but the Ukrainian forward sliced it well wide.

The Ukrainians continued to have the better chances with Scotland punished for poor passes and lapses of concentration as Veronika Andrukhiv and Kravchuk were gifted decent opportunities.

Ukraine’s Roksolana Kravchuk (19) celebrates making it 1-0 during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Ukraine reaped their reward with the opening goal in the 22nd minute, but the poor defending which led to the Scots conceding, would have left Pedro Martinez Losa reeling.

Scotland reacted well after conceding Ukraine’s opener with the best chance falling to Harrison, making her competitive debut for Scotland, but she couldn’t make the most of being one-on-one with the goalkeeper and forced a reasonably comfortable save in the end from Daryna Bondarchuk.

Harrison had another good chance just before the break, but her glancing header finished wide of the post and Scotland went into the second half 1-0 down.

Scotland creating all the chances

For the first time under Martinez Losa’s stewardship, Scotland would have to come from behind if they were to take anything from the game.

Scotland came out with intent in the second half with Evans doing well up the right wing with a clever turn before driving forward and cutting the ball back to Erin Cuthbert, but the Chelsea forward couldn’t get on the end of it.

Cuthbert looked to be in an another decent position, but she couldn’t get her outstretched leg to make contact with the ball after Grimshaw squared it into the box having linked up well with Caroline Weir on the left.

Scotland’s Caroline Weir (R) and Ukraine’s Yuliia Shevchuk during the Women’s World Cup qualifier.

Weir had the best chance of the second half striking the ball sweetly from distance, but a diving Bondarchuk did well to prevent the ball crashing into the top corner.

In a rare second half Ukraine attack, history looked to be repeating itself with a pass similar to the one that led to the first goal played forward again splitting Scotland’s defence, but second half substitute Sophie Howard did well to intercept the attack.

With Scotland pushing for a goal, Harrison put her misses in the first half right by finding Scotland’s all important equaliser deep into injury time, scoring her first goal for the national side.

Post-match reaction

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Cuthbert said: “We know we can do a lot better, that’s not what we’ve been working in training.

“We created so many chances but we have to do better in the final third. We’re disappointed, it’s a game we should be winning, but we’ve got Tuesday (away to Spain) to put it right.

“We’re still unbeaten, and I think if any Scotland team is unbeaten in their qualifying group they’re doing a pretty job so far. So I think there needs to be a bit of perspective a little bit.

“Yes we can do better, we will do better, but focus turns to Tuesday, we’re unbeaten again at Hampden, lets start making this our fortress.”

The draw keeps Scotland comfortably in second place, but leaves Martinez Losa’s side two points behind leaders Spain ahead of their clash in Seville on Tuesday.

