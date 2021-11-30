Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On The Beat: Tackling gender-based violence in the north-east

By DI Karen Main, Public Protection Unit, Aberdeen
November 30, 2021, 6:00 am
DI Karen Main, Public Protection Unit, Aberdeen.

The 16 Days of Action against Gender-Based Violence is an annual campaign that starts on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.

This year marks the 30 year anniversary of the international campaign.

We are working closely with our partners throughout the campaign and in addition, we are running proactive operational activity to prevent abuse and to keep people safe.

We have domestic abuse-focused days planned throughout the north-east divisional area, taking action to prevent domestic abuse, including contacting high-risk victims to make sure they are safe, to serving warrants on perpetrators.

Consent, domestic abuse, forced marriage and human trafficking are just some of the important concerns being highlighted.

Campaign asks men to ‘look in the mirror’

We continue to support our partners and community as we get involved in a series of activities at professional sporting events, community meetings virtually and in-person as well as visiting gyms and attending workshops – all in a bid to raise awareness of the help and support available.

Gender-based violence is an ongoing threat in our local communities and the events and activities that are planned demonstrate that we will not tolerate violent behaviour and abuse and tackling and preventing it continues to be a priority.

Details of these will be on our Facebook and Twitter social media.

In October 2021, Police Scotland launched a new campaign to tackle sexual violence against women. The “That Guy” campaign asks men to “look in the mirror” and change their common behaviours which women find intimidating or threatening.

Its aim is to urge men to take responsibility for their actions and language to help affect a culture change to tackle sexual crime against women.

In the video, male actors address the viewer directly and explain how gestures that can be dismissed by some as insignificant can form part of a larger problem, from unwanted compliments to calling a woman “doll”.

Support services have adapted to pandemic

This campaign focuses on men’s attitudes and behaviours, and what all men can do to hold each other to account and prevent abuse. Women should be able to go about their daily lives without worrying about being sexually harassed, assaulted or raped.

The campaign advert is on That Guy Scotland YouTube or on That Guy’s website.

Despite Covid restrictions having been lifted, the pandemic is very much still with us and still affecting those who experience domestic abuse.

If you are required to self-isolate or quarantine, support and domestic abuse services are still available to help you think through your safety options and provide emotional support.

Support services have adapted the way they work to ensure you can still get the help you need.

Some of the main contact numbers, and our social media accounts, are listed below. There is also a wealth of advice on our website.

