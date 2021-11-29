Storm Arwen: Conditions take their toll on Kynoch Park and the Haughs

Keith and Turriff United are counting the cost of Storm Arwen after it caused damage to their grounds.

The severe gales which battered the north and north-east on Friday and Saturday resulted in damage at both Kynoch Park and the Haughs.

At Kynoch Park a floodlight toppled over with windows, gutters and the roof of the enclosure also damaged.

Maroons chairman Andy Troup said: “There’s a fair amount of damage. We have broken windows as a result of debris flying about.

“Part of the roof of our enclosure has been damaged and we’ve lost the skylights in that roof.

“A lot of the gutters are down as well, but the biggest thing is one of the floodlights is down.

“I’ve spoken to the insurance company so we’re waiting for their assessors to come back to us to see what the process is going to be.

“There was nothing we could do really. Our floodlights are tested for strength every year for club licensing.

“They were tested not that long ago but when you’re getting winds of 90 to a 100mph it’s something we’re not used to.

“The storm was devastating for the whole area, but the most important thing is that people are safe.

“Everything at Kynoch Park can be repaired, at least nobody was injured or killed, that’s the most important thing.”

Hope Fort William clash can be played

Keith are scheduled to play Fort William at Kynoch Park in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday and Troup is still hopeful the game will be played.

He added: “Time is of the essence because we’re scheduled to be playing Fort William on Saturday.

“We’ll try everything we can to get the game on, we’re in the hands of the insurance company at the moment.

“If we’re allowed to remove the floodlight then weather permitting we should be OK, although we may have to look at an early kick-off depending on the other floodlights.”

Meanwhile, at the Haughs parts of the perimeter fence have been twisted or blown over.

Turriff chairman Gairn Ritchie said: “The perimeter fence has taken the brunt of it. It’s down in some places, and twisted and damaged in other bits.

“It will be a lot of work to get it right again, the cost to the club is both time and financial.

“The groundstaff have the place looking so well and it’s a kick in the teeth for them.

“The storm was well forecast but with the strength of the wind there’s very little you can do.”

Turriff help community

Despite the damage at the Haughs United opened up their ground on Monday offering people still without power following Storm Arwen the opportunity to get hot water, charge their mobile phones and have a shower.

Ritchie added: “There are still a lot of people in area without power and have been without power since Friday afternoon.

“My daughter Chelsea suggested it that we could open the stadium to allow people to get hot water, charge their phone and even have a shower if they wanted.

“I thought it was a pretty good idea and we see ourselves as a community-based club and we like to put something back into the community if we can.

“There’s thousands of people still without power and if we can help a wee bit then we’re happy to do that.”