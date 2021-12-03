‘We are going to fight this’: Campaigners vow ‘no compromise’ ahead of energy transition zone talks

Peace talks over the future of Torry appear to be over before they have even begun – with campaigners vowing they will “never compromise”.

Parts of the area have been earmarked as the city’s energy transition zone.

The development would help the north-east economy move away from oil and gas, and towards more sustainable types of fuel such as hydrogen.

However, the proposal has proved controversial as it would involve the zone being built on land occupied by St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm.

ETZ Ltd, set up to manage the planned facility, is due to hold a “masterplanning workshop” on Saturday, which the firm says will give local residents the chance to have their say.

Along with consultancy firm Ironside Farrar, it is also expected to use the opportunity to try to win over detractors before submitting a formal planning application.

But leaders at the Friends of St Fittick’s Park group say there is “no negotiation to be done”.

Days away from the session, they claim there is “nothing” ETZ can do which would convince them to compromise.

‘No compromise’ over energy transition zone

“Our position is that we will talk to anyone, but we are not happy to go along with the idea that we will come to some kind of compromise over the future of the park,” a spokesman for the organisation said.

“They want to take over a large part of the park and Doonies’ Farm, and we don’t want that to happen.

“We cannot see anything they could do which would make the community happy. There is no negotiation to be done, and we are going to fight this.”

The spokesman added: “Ironside Farrar is a private company and so is ETZ.

“One private company is contracting another to negotiate with local residents about the future of land which doesn’t belong to either firm relating to a non-existent planning application.

“We want them to go away and stop trying to get us to compromise before a planning application has been submitted.”

Arguments for and against the site

Council leaders and directors of ETZ Ltd have claimed the zone will lead to improved career prospects for people in Torry and the surrounding area.

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd, said the location is necessary because of the large number of wind power firms operating close to Aberdeen.

However, it has been widely criticised because it would lead to the loss of the last remaining green space in Torry.

ETZ bosses insisted they are “committed” to ensuring any development benefits the Torry community.

The scheme has already been backed by Opportunity North East, as well as both the Scottish and UK governments.

ETZ ‘committed to community’

A spokesman for ETZ said that “ensuring the local community is listened to” will be crucial to the project’s success.

He added: “The masterplan process is in its early stages and the workshop is a valuable opportunity to explore, with the community, ideas around a number of specific initiatives.

“We remain absolutely determined to ensure benefits of the project are widespread and felt keenly amongst those citizens who live and work in close proximity.

“We encourage individuals and organisations representing the local community to engage with the masterplan process.”

The masterplanning workshop will be held at Nigg Bay Golf Club this Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

More information on how to attend is here.

Ironside Farrar was contacted for comment.