A90 closed near Stonehaven following crash involving car and lorry

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road has been closed near Stonehaven following a traffic incident.

The incident occurred at around 3.50am involving one car and one lorry travelling southbound near Temple of Fiddes.

Snowy weather has been reported across the north-east this morning.

Police are diverting traffic in the area to the A92 Montrose road with motorists urged to avoid the area and use the established diversion.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a lorry on the A90 around two miles south of Stonehaven around 3.50am on Thursday, December 2.

“One man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the lorry has since been recovered.”

❗️NEW⌚️06:46#A90 Diversion route for #A90 closure: Exit onto the #A90 at Glasslaw junction for Montrose, remain on the #A92 to Montrose then turn right on to #A935 towards Brechin. Follow #A935 through Brechin to return to the #A90 at St Anne’s junction.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/pXYymeWCOK — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 2, 2021

