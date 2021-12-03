Portsoy food-lovers rejoice! 19th century church will be turned into new restaurant

Portsoy’s St John The Baptist Church was built in 1840, and survived for more than 170 years before closing as the congregation declined.

The echo of hymns has been replaced by silence at the picturesque building on the corner of Hill Street and Seafield Terrace over the last five years.

But now it will rise again – filled with the chatter of food-worshippers as a 44-seater newest restaurant.

Plans lodged earlier this year by local businessman David Urquhart have now been rubber-stamped by Aberdeenshire Council.

Plans could help Portsoy cater to tourists

It comes at a time when community leaders are keen to draw more visitors to the seaside spot.

Earlier this year, the famous Scottish Traditional Boat Festival was forced to go virtual due to Covid concerns.

But organisers used that as a chance to show off everything that makes Portsoy special to a potential global audience.

And that was after Peaky Blinders shone a spotlight on the town’s scenic harbour by shooting several important scenes there at the start of the year.

The restaurant plans also secured the support of Portsoy and District Community Council

A letter to planning chiefs stated: “We are fully supportive of the establishment of a new restaurant business in Portsoy and the use of this lovely building.”

Very sadly St John's in Portsoy is to close. Numbers have been very small for a considerable amount of time and the… Posted by St John the Baptist Episcopal Church Portsoy on Monday, 18 July 2016

How will church be transformed into Portsoy restaurant?

The large church’s main interior layout will remain mostly unchanged.

A dining area, waiting area, reception and a new entrance will be added while some of the old windows will be replaced and painted white.

The former vestry and flower room will be turned into waiting areas and display rooms.

But those looking for some more hints of the past might be disappointed.

The church’s altar, pulpit, font, lectern and other items were not included in its sale – so are unlikely to form centre pieces.

You can see the plans for yourself here.