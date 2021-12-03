Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Portsoy food-lovers rejoice! 19th century church will be turned into new restaurant

By Ben Hendry
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 3, 2021, 11:58 am
St John the Baptist Church in Portsoy will be turned into a new restaurant. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Portsoy’s St John The Baptist Church was built in 1840, and survived for more than 170 years before closing as the congregation declined.

The echo of hymns has been replaced by silence at the picturesque building on the corner of Hill Street and Seafield Terrace over the last five years.

But now it will rise again – filled with the chatter of food-worshippers as a 44-seater newest restaurant.

Plans lodged earlier this year by local businessman David Urquhart have now been rubber-stamped by Aberdeenshire Council.

Food-worshippers will soon congregate in the stunning structure.

Plans could help Portsoy cater to tourists

It comes at a time when community leaders are keen to draw more visitors to the seaside spot.

Earlier this year, the famous Scottish Traditional Boat Festival was forced to go virtual due to Covid concerns.

But organisers used that as a chance to show off everything that makes Portsoy special to a potential global audience.

And that was after Peaky Blinders shone a spotlight on the town’s scenic harbour by shooting several important scenes there at the start of the year.

Cillian Murphy was among the stars filming Peaky Blinders in Portsoy. Picture by Paul Glendell

The restaurant plans also secured the support of Portsoy and District Community Council

A letter to planning chiefs stated: “We are fully supportive of the establishment of a new restaurant business in Portsoy and the use of this lovely building.”

Very sadly St John's in Portsoy is to close. Numbers have been very small for a considerable amount of time and the…

Posted by St John the Baptist Episcopal Church Portsoy on Monday, 18 July 2016

 

How will church be transformed into Portsoy restaurant?

The large church’s main interior layout will remain mostly unchanged.

A dining area, waiting area, reception and a new entrance will be added while some of the old windows will be replaced and painted white.

This image shows how the nave will be turned into space for six tables at the new Portsoy restaurant

The former vestry and flower room will be turned into waiting areas and display rooms.

But those looking for some more hints of the past might be disappointed.

The church’s altar, pulpit, font, lectern and other items were not included in its sale – so are unlikely to form centre pieces.

You can see the plans for yourself here.

