£220,000 worth of resurfacing works to start on A90 near Laurencekirk

Resurfacing works will begin on a major north-east road tomorrow.

Several road closures will be in place over the next five days to allow workers to repair surface defects on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road between Fordoun and Oatyhill.

The £220,000 project, which is led by Bear Scotland, will create safer and smoother journeys for motorists, while also strengthening the road network in the region.

The first stage of the major improvements will cover the southbound section of the A90 south of Fordoun – with work set to begin tomorrow, December 8.

Repairs will be carried out for two nights – between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night – with the project expected to be completed by 6.30am on Friday, December 10.

A lane closure with a 10mph convoy system will be put in place on the section to allow the works to be carried out in safe and efficient manner.

The junction at Johnshaven will also be closed during working hours and a local signed diversion will be in place.

All traffic management will remain in place during the daytime.

‘Smoother and safer journeys for motorists’

The second stage will include improving the road surface on the northbound section of the A90 south of Laurencekirk between Luthermuir and Oatyhill.

Overnight works are scheduled to begin on Friday, December 10, and be completed by 6.30am on Monday, December 13.

The repairs will again be carried out between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night, however, no works will be taking place on Saturday night.

There will be a lane closure on the northbound carriageway with a 10mph convoy system in place, but all traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.

Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, Ian Stewart, encouraged motorists to plan their trip in advance to avoid any disruption and inconvenience.

He said: “This £120,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management programmed is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists. Regrettably, due to the nature of the works the traffic management has to remain in place during the day and therefore motorists might experience some delays.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland’s website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”