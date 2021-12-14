Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo charged over alleged assault of Dundee United fan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen footballer Funso Ojo has been charged over an alleged assault involving a Dundee United fan.

It is understood Ojo has been charged over a clash outside Tannadice Stadium in Dundee on November 20.

Aberdeen FC says it is aware of the incident and is “offering its full support” to Ojo.

The Dons lost the clash 1-0.

During the match, Ojo was sent off by the referee after being given a red card near half-time, after another altercation with a Dundee United fan pitchside.

The Belgian midfielder was then allegedly involved in an assault around 5pm after the game.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a minor assault which took place inside Tannadice Park, Dundee, around 5pm on Saturday, November, 20.

“He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen FC said: “The club is aware of the latest developments regarding an incident involving our player, Funso Ojo, and a corporate hospitality guest who gained unauthorised access to what is designated as a secure and restricted area of Tannadice Park after our match against Dundee United on Saturday 20 November.

“Frustratingly, we are not able to provide any further detail on the incident as this is now a matter for the Procurator Fiscal.

“The club is, however, offering its full support to Funso, who has fallen victim to circumstances not of his making.”