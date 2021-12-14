Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo charged over alleged assault of Dundee United fan

By Lauren Taylor
December 14, 2021, 7:48 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 8:51 pm
Tannadice stadium.

Aberdeen footballer Funso Ojo has been charged over an alleged assault involving a Dundee United fan.

It is understood Ojo has been charged over a clash outside Tannadice Stadium in Dundee on November 20.

Aberdeen FC says it is aware of the incident and is “offering its full support” to Ojo.

The Dons lost the clash 1-0.

During the match, Ojo was sent off by the referee after being given a red card near half-time, after another altercation with a Dundee United fan pitchside.

The Belgian midfielder was then allegedly involved in an assault around 5pm after the game.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a minor assault which took place inside Tannadice Park, Dundee, around 5pm on Saturday, November, 20.

“He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen FC said: “The club is aware of the latest developments regarding an incident involving our player, Funso Ojo, and a corporate hospitality guest who gained unauthorised access to what is designated as a secure and restricted area of Tannadice Park after our match against Dundee United on Saturday 20 November.

“Frustratingly, we are not able to provide any further detail on the incident as this is now a matter for the Procurator Fiscal.

“The club is, however, offering its full support to Funso, who has fallen victim to circumstances not of his making.”

 

