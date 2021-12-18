Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No plans’ for Omicron-inspired return of Aberdeen Spaces For People roadworks

By Alastair Gossip
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Physical distancing road changes, as was seen in Rosemount in Aberdeen, will not be reintroduced, despite the threat posed by the new variant of Covid. Picture by Kami Thomson / DTC Media, July 2020.
There are “no plans” for fresh physical distancing road changes in Aberdeen – despite the risk of the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

Residents, traders and motorists faced huge upheaval on the streets of the Granite City as the council worked to create more room for safety reasons.

It included temporary closures and one-way systems around George Street and Rosemount, as well as road narrowing in Torry.

When first brought in, NHS public health specialists advised it was necessary to stem the spread of Covid.

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to spend more time at home and limit social interactions, with Omicron cases rising sharply.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon updating the press on Tuesday, after speaking in the Scottish Parliament on the Omicron variant.
The government is pushing for shops to monitor the number of people coming in and out of premises, reintroduce one-way systems and distancing markers, and take steps to reduce potential crowding such as in queues.

One-way systems and table service have also been brought back to pubs, cafes and restaurants – while the first minister urged people to reconsider plans for festive patronage only a day before one of the busiest trading nights of the year, Mad Friday.

Despite Omicron, Aberdeen ‘has moved on’ from Spaces For People-type closures

The £1.76 million Spaces For People project, funded by a Scottish Government grant, also brought about some more long-lasting change in the city centre.

The public cash spent on Spaces For People, dished out for Holyrood by sustainable transport charity Sustrans, could also be viewed as having been spent on something of a test run for council plans to encourage walking and cycling.

But asked whether the threat of Omicron would mean the undoing of the Spaces For People changes, the Labour-led administration’s transport spokeswoman told us the city “has moved on”.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “I think Spaces For People was the right thing to do when we did it, frankly, with the unknowns at that time.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald is the spokeswoman on the Spaces For People project in Aberdeen. She doesn't think there is need to close roads in the face of the Omicron variant.
“But I think there are no plans to bring in again the same measures as we had before, we have learned from them.

“Things are different now to how they were before in the pandemic – particularly, I have to say, with working from home.

“There are still issues around public transport but there are no plans at present to bring in the same measures as we did last year.”

Aberdeen’s main street remains changed by Spaces For People project

Measures in Aberdeen’s West End, Rosemount, George Street and Torry have all been removed in the last year, and the closure of Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate has been revised slightly to make way for the Christmas Village.

Ill-fated cycle lanes the length of the Beach Esplanade lasted mere weeks as they “weren’t merited”, according to council leaders.

Spaces For People bike lanes at Aberdeen beach were removed and won't be brought back in light of the Omicron variant of Covid. Picture by Scott Baxter / DCT Media in November 2020.
And while wooden decking up and down the Union Street bus lanes has been removed, the city’s main thoroughfare remains closed between Market Street and Bridge Street.

It looks as though this closure, along with others around Belmont Street and surrounding lanes, will remain until permanent plans for a £150m city centre refresh come to fruition.

That work includes a new £50m food and drink market on the former BHS site and a revamp of the beach, including a potential joint venture stadium to replace Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie.

Aberdeen pharmacists have dealt with ’20 injuries this year’ caused by Spaces For People

