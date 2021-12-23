Final push for nominees to receive festive food parcels as part of the Aberdam Christmas Appeal

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen business is making a final call to anyone in need this Christmas.

Aberdam Dutch Fries has been running an appeal throughout December for people to nominate those in need of a festive food parcel.

With nominations closing at 9pm on Christmas Eve, they are appealing to the public for one final time to fill the spaces they have left.

Aberdam, located at 62-64 Shiprow, was set up by David Griffiths and Michael Robertson.

When asked who was eligible to receive a festive food parcel, Mr Griffiths said: “Anyone for whatever reason.

“Whether it’s a family struggling to put food on the table or people isolating because of Covid, or someone who is going through a tough time.

“The appeal has been massively successful so far except for the amount of nominations compared to what we could manage to fulfil. We can currently manage around three times as many parcels as we’ve got nominations for.”

Businesses donating food

Aberdam is collaborating with local businesses, including Vegan Bay Baker, From Bakery Lane, Smoke and Soul, Boozy Events, Big Beefy Biltong, Intro Creative and The Pigs Wings.

“We’ve grouped together with a lot of other food producers in Aberdeen and taken donations from them to make the parcels. They’ll drop food off on Christmas Eve and us at Aberdam are donating our time on the day to make all the packages up.

“We’ll compile the list when the deadline passes tomorrow night so it’s ready for us to drive around the city dropping off the parcels to all these people on Christmas Day.”

🎅🏻🎄‼️PLEASE SHARE‼️🎄🎅🏻• • •WE NEED YOUR HELP – BOTH PUBLIC & BUSINESS, here’s why👇We started ABERDAM whilst on a… Posted by ABERDAM on Friday, 10 December 2021

Still time to nominate and donate

The Aberdam team has also set up a Just Giving page to raise money to cover base costs, such as fuel for the drivers and handwritten Christmas cards to include in every parcel.

Any extra money they manage to raise will be split between the charities Cfine and Man Chat.

They have already smashed their £750 target and are hoping to raise as much more as possible before the page closes on January 7.

Anyone who would like to nominate someone to receive a food parcel on Christmas Day has until 9pm on Christmas Eve.

For delivery purposes, you will need to send the recipient’s name, email address and phone number to aberdamappeal@gmail.com.

Eligible postcodes are: AB10, AB11, AB12, AB13, AB14, AB15, AB16, AB21, AB23, AB24 an AB25.