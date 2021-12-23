Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Final push for nominees to receive festive food parcels as part of the Aberdam Christmas Appeal

By Ellie Milne
December 23, 2021, 5:39 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 7:20 pm
Aberdam Dutch Fries co-founders David Griffiths and Michael Robertson
An Aberdeen business is making a final call to anyone in need this Christmas.

Aberdam Dutch Fries has been running an appeal throughout December for people to nominate those in need of a festive food parcel.

With nominations closing at 9pm on Christmas Eve, they are appealing to the public for one final time to fill the spaces they have left.

Aberdam, located at 62-64 Shiprow, was set up by David Griffiths and Michael Robertson.

When asked who was eligible to receive a festive food parcel, Mr Griffiths said: “Anyone for whatever reason.

“Whether it’s a family struggling to put food on the table or people isolating because of Covid, or someone who is going through a tough time.

“The appeal has been massively successful so far except for the amount of nominations compared to what we could manage to fulfil. We can currently manage around three times as many parcels as we’ve got nominations for.”

Businesses donating food

Aberdam is collaborating with local businesses, including Vegan Bay Baker, From Bakery Lane, Smoke and Soul, Boozy Events, Big Beefy Biltong, Intro Creative and The Pigs Wings.

“We’ve grouped together with a lot of other food producers in Aberdeen and taken donations from them to make the parcels. They’ll drop food off on Christmas Eve and us at Aberdam are donating our time on the day to make all the packages up.

“We’ll compile the list when the deadline passes tomorrow night so it’s ready for us to drive around the city dropping off the parcels to all these people on Christmas Day.”

Still time to nominate and donate

The Aberdam team has also set up a Just Giving page to raise money to cover base costs, such as fuel for the drivers and handwritten Christmas cards to include in every parcel.

Any extra money they manage to raise will be split between the charities Cfine and Man Chat.

They have already smashed their £750 target and are hoping to raise as much more as possible before the page closes on January 7.

Anyone who would like to nominate someone to receive a food parcel on Christmas Day has until 9pm on Christmas Eve.

For delivery purposes, you will need to send the recipient’s name, email address and phone number to aberdamappeal@gmail.com.

Eligible postcodes are: AB10, AB11, AB12, AB13, AB14, AB15, AB16, AB21, AB23, AB24 an AB25.

