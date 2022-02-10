Breer Pie Co: Where to find this Aberdeenshire pie makers’ hot goods

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An artisan Aberdeenshire pie maker, whose delights have previously only been available to take home, has teamed up with a cafe to bring hot pies to the masses.

Partnering with Skateraw Store in Newtonhill, fans of Breer Pie Co. will be able to sample the popular pie makers’ goods in a local eatery.

This is the first time the producer has teamed up with a business to offer this to customers.

Serving up a few of their products, customers will be able to sample the first batch of the firm’s Homity vegetarian pie, and the mushroom and stroganoff vegan pie.

The flavours

The Homity veggie offering is packed with potato, onion, leek and cheddar cheese in a creamy sauce and topped with a savoury herb crumble. All that creamy cheesy goodness is then wrapped up in Breer Pie’s homemade wheatberry crust pastry.

As for the mushroom and stroganoff pie, expect sliced mushrooms in a creamy, garlic and smoked paprika sauce wrapped in a deliciously crumbly, crisp and flavourful plant-based butter pastry.

Hoping to make the pies a permanent addition to the store’s menu, the products will be available to take home and cook or to enjoy as a lunch option on the premises.

With just 40 available to enjoy on Friday and Saturday this weekend, those interested better be quick.

Priced at £5 to take away and around £7.50, depending on what additional sides customers would like, Jodie Barbour, one of the co-founders of Breer Pie Co. is looking forward to seeing how the public react.

What can you have with them?

The current plan is to serve the pies with a variety of items which can also be purchased in the store. Those items include sourdough bread from Bandit Bakery, salad, chutney, mustard from Singularity Sauce Co. and pickles from Aye Pickled.

The offering will change depending on the variety of pies available.

Jodie said: “We chose to only offer vegetarian or vegan produce for this, but look forward to working with Skateraw to offer seasonal changes and a variety of different fillings in the future.

“We don’t have a set menu as such, so the pies will be available for as long as the stock lasts.”

New Breer pies

Breer Pie Co. has also recently launched a new menu which will see old favourite pies such as the Aberdeenshire Highland beef chilli, chorizo macaroni cheese and chicken, and ham and leek return.

Shepherd’s pie, a lamb and Stornoway black pudding pie and a Highland beef and ale pie also feature.

Jodie added: “The chorizo macaroni cheese was launched at Chapelton Farmers’ Market in September and it was a real hit.

“We use our macaroni cheese recipe, add rich chorizo oil through the sauce and mix in generous chunks of Spanish chorizo.”

Skateraw Store is located at 4 Skateraw Road, Newtonhill, AB39 3PT. It is open from 10am to 4pm and will be serving the pies warm this Friday and Saturday.

For more like this…