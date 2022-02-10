Breer Pie Co: Where to find this Aberdeenshire pie makers’ hot goods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Breer Pie Co: Where to find this Aberdeenshire pie makers’ hot goods

By Julia Bryce
February 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Some of Breer Pie's products.
An artisan Aberdeenshire pie maker, whose delights have previously only been available to take home, has teamed up with a cafe to bring hot pies to the masses.

Partnering with Skateraw Store in Newtonhill, fans of Breer Pie Co. will be able to sample the popular pie makers’ goods in a local eatery.

This is the first time the producer has teamed up with a business to offer this to customers.

Serving up a few of their products, customers will be able to sample the first batch of the firm’s Homity vegetarian pie, and the mushroom and stroganoff vegan pie.

The flavours

The Homity veggie offering is packed with potato, onion, leek and cheddar cheese in a creamy sauce and topped with a savoury herb crumble. All that creamy cheesy goodness is then wrapped up in Breer Pie’s homemade wheatberry crust pastry.

As for the mushroom and stroganoff pie, expect sliced mushrooms in a creamy, garlic and smoked paprika sauce wrapped in a deliciously crumbly, crisp and flavourful plant-based butter pastry.

The homity pie is one of Breer Pie’s latest releases.

Hoping to make the pies a permanent addition to the store’s menu, the products will be available to take home and cook or to enjoy as a lunch option on the premises.

With just 40 available to enjoy on Friday and Saturday this weekend, those interested better be quick.

Priced at £5 to take away and around £7.50, depending on what additional sides customers would like, Jodie Barbour, one of the co-founders of Breer Pie Co. is looking forward to seeing how the public react.

What can you have with them?

The current plan is to serve the pies with a variety of items which can also be purchased in the store. Those items include sourdough bread from Bandit Bakery, salad, chutney, mustard from Singularity Sauce Co. and pickles from Aye Pickled.

The offering will change depending on the variety of pies available.

The mushroom and stroganoff pie.

Jodie said: “We chose to only offer vegetarian or vegan produce for this, but look forward to working with Skateraw to offer seasonal changes and a variety of different fillings in the future.

“We don’t have a set menu as such, so the pies will be available for as long as the stock lasts.”

New Breer pies

Breer Pie Co. has also recently launched a new menu which will see old favourite pies such as the Aberdeenshire Highland beef chilli, chorizo macaroni cheese and chicken, and ham and leek return.

Shepherd’s pie, a lamb and Stornoway black pudding pie and a Highland beef and ale pie also feature.

Jodie added: “The chorizo macaroni cheese was launched at Chapelton Farmers’ Market in September and it was a real hit.

“We use our macaroni cheese recipe, add rich chorizo oil through the sauce and mix in generous chunks of Spanish chorizo.”

Skateraw Store is located at 4 Skateraw Road, Newtonhill, AB39 3PT. It is open from 10am to 4pm and will be serving the pies warm this Friday and Saturday.

