Aberdam, that looks good! Aberdeen eatery rolls out ‘hangover scran’ brunch menu

Have you ever had chips for breakfast? Well, one Aberdeen eatery aims to make eating Dutch fries in the morning trendy with the launch of its new brunch menu.

The team at Aberdam, located at Aberdeen’s Shiprow Village in the city centre, have devised a new brunch menu just for weekends.

Launching tomorrow at 9am, the Dutch fries firm has revealed a number of mouth-watering breakfast rolls and also introduced Breakfast Braveheart fries.

These are the brand’s signature fries topped with a sausage, scrambled egg, bacon, Stornoway black pudding hash browns and beans.

Running Saturdays and Sundays throughout February, owners Michael Robertson and David Griffiths hope to add Fridays into the mix once the firm has found its feet with the new weekend offering.

Unable to launch the menu during the business’s core operational hours, the duo will open the venue earlier to ensure demand for their ever-popular smash burgers and fries isn’t affected.

Michael said: “We want to serve up something that is a level up in terms of breakfast offering in the area.

“The burgers and the fries have been doing so well and it is really just putting that same spin on the breakfast offering.

“We felt there was a gap in the market and we think it is adding a high-quality product to our menu at a different time of the day, as we’ve maxed out Aberdam when it is available – we physically can’t do any more out of the venue during its core times.

“We earmarked breakfast in around October last year due to demand.”

Must-try items on Aberdam’s brunch menu

With 10 variations of morning muffin rolls available to try, customers can easily double up on sausage patties for a larger eat.

Priced from £5 to £10.50, these items are sure to fill a hole.

That’s not forgetting the Breakfast Braveheart fries, which are priced at £12 per portion.

However, Michael recommends the sausage, cheese and egg, as he reckons it will be their biggest seller.

He added: “We’ve put our own spin on the Scottish morning roll with haggis and Stornoway black pudding.

“All of the rolls are made by The Bread Guy and, as always, we’re trying to support local businesses when and where we can.

“Breakfast fries aren’t a thing so we’ve made them a thing.

“Fries are very much Aberdam’s thing so we, of course, had to have them on the menu.

“It is the ultimate hangover scran.”

As well as being available at the firm’s premises, customers can order the brunch menu on Deliveroo, too.

