Aberdam, that looks good! Aberdeen eatery rolls out ‘hangover scran’ brunch menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Aberdam, that looks good! Aberdeen eatery rolls out ‘hangover scran’ brunch menu

Have you ever had chips for breakfast? Well, one Aberdeen eatery aims to make eating Dutch fries in the morning trendy with the launch of its new brunch menu.
By Julia Bryce
February 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Some of the items on the menu.
Some of the items on the menu.

Have you ever had chips for breakfast? Well, one Aberdeen eatery aims to make eating Dutch fries in the morning trendy with the launch of its new brunch menu.

The team at Aberdam, located at Aberdeen’s Shiprow Village in the city centre, have devised a new brunch menu just for weekends.

Launching tomorrow at 9am, the Dutch fries firm has revealed a number of mouth-watering breakfast rolls and also introduced Breakfast Braveheart fries.

These are the brand’s signature fries topped with a sausage, scrambled egg, bacon, Stornoway black pudding hash browns and beans.

Double Dirty Jock muffin.
Double Dirty Jock muffin.

Running Saturdays and Sundays throughout February, owners Michael Robertson and David Griffiths hope to add Fridays into the mix once the firm has found its feet with the new weekend offering.

Unable to launch the menu during the business’s core operational hours, the duo will open the venue earlier to ensure demand for their ever-popular smash burgers and fries isn’t affected.

Michael said: “We want to serve up something that is a level up in terms of breakfast offering in the area.

“The burgers and the fries have been doing so well and it is really just putting that same spin on the breakfast offering.

The Breakfast Braveheart fries.
The Breakfast Braveheart fries.

“We felt there was a gap in the market and we think it is adding a high-quality product to our menu at a different time of the day, as we’ve maxed out Aberdam when it is available – we physically can’t do any more out of the venue during its core times.

“We earmarked breakfast in around October last year due to demand.”

Must-try items on Aberdam’s brunch menu

With 10 variations of morning muffin rolls available to try, customers can easily double up on sausage patties for a larger eat.

Priced from £5 to £10.50, these items are sure to fill a hole.

That’s not forgetting the Breakfast Braveheart fries, which are priced at £12 per portion.

Double Big Breakfast muffin.
Double Big Breakfast muffin.

However, Michael recommends the sausage, cheese and egg, as he reckons it will be their biggest seller.

He added: “We’ve put our own spin on the Scottish morning roll with haggis and Stornoway black pudding.

“All of the rolls are made by The Bread Guy and, as always, we’re trying to support local businesses when and where we can.

The sausage, cheese and egg bun with two sausage patties.
The sausage, cheese and egg bun with two sausage patties.

“Breakfast fries aren’t a thing so we’ve made them a thing.

“Fries are very much Aberdam’s thing so we, of course, had to have them on the menu.

“It is the ultimate hangover scran.”

As well as being available at the firm’s premises, customers can order the brunch menu on Deliveroo, too.

For more on local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal