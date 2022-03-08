Top players back our probe into sexism in football across north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Top women footballers and feminist campaigners have backed our probe revealing disgusting levels of sexism and misogyny plaguing our national sport.

Our investigation featured a comprehensive survey of 119 football players, officials and fans.

We revealed that many players face sexist hate, sexualised comments, homophobia, body shaming and even death threats.

Now, charity Zero Tolerance and McDermid Ladies – the team formerly known as Raith Rovers Women and Girls – have echoed our findings.

They called for a stop to violence and abuse against women and girls on and off the pitch.

‘Positive engagement’

Laura Tomson, co-director of Zero Tolerance said: “Football has a special place in Scottish society and players are role models to fans young and old.

“So it’s important clubs are clear in the message that violence against women and girls is not acceptable.

“There’s a lot of work to do, but we’re heartened by the positive engagement we’ve received from the Scottish football community and hope this is the start of meaningful work to making Scottish football a safer space for women and ending violence against women and girls in Scotland.”

We called for people to #CallItOut when they witness hate directed at women and girls in football.

In their campaign, Zero Tolerance cited our research which discovered that more than 70 percent of female respondents in Tayside and the north-east experienced sexism.

The news comes on International Women’s Day.

Neil Sinclair, head coach of McDermid Ladies said: “Football has an important role to play in supporting zero tolerance of violence against women and girls.

‘Inspiring players’

“A national sport in Scotland, both male and female players are role models to those growing up playing the sport and promoting the zero tolerance message plays a very significant part in ending violence against women and ending gender inequality.”

A statement from the players of McDermid Ladies Football Club, said: “As a team of players, promoting the message of zero tolerance of violence against women and girls is a campaign we are proud to support.

“We realise the roles we play with inspiring football players of the future, not only at our club but throughout the country, and it’s important that we encourage them all to not accept any form of violence.

“Through the power of football, we will continue to play our part in raising the profile of zero tolerance and make women’s football and the country a safer environment for all women and girls.”

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), Scottish FA, Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) and Glasgow City FC have also backed the campaign.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL, said: “Football has a uniquely powerful voice which cuts across all sections of Scottish society and it’s therefore fitting that we play a part in supporting Zero Tolerance and others in efforts to raise the profile of this crucial issue.

“It’s particularly appropriate, given our recently announced partnership with the professional women’s game in Scotland and we hope that, by lending our support, we can help to challenge the utterly unacceptable reality of violence against women.”

‘Respect agenda’

Aileen Campbell, Scottish Women’s Football’s chief executive, said: “The change we so desperately need will not happen by accident.

“It will require commitment, hard work and resolve across the entire football family. SWF will continue to agitate for structural change, equality in boardrooms and a respect agenda for the women’s game.

“Women and girls need to know that football is absolutely a sport for us.

“We will not put up with behaviours and attitudes that must be relegated to the past.”