WATCH: Aberdeen Jazz Festival officially kicks off today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Aberdeen Jazz Festival officially kicks off today

By Danica Ollerova
March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 6:00 pm

Aberdeen Jazz Festival has officially kicked off today (March 17). So, The P&J entertainment team caught up with Coralie Usmani, CEO of Jazz Scotland, to find out more about the 10-day music extravaganza.

Taking place in various venues in the Granite City, Aberdeen Jazz Festival is the largest of the festivals that Jazz Scotland runs. And for the first time, the festival’s CEO is based in Aberdeen.

“It’s really nice for me to be close to what’s happening and close to the planning,” said Coralie who is very excited about this year’s programme.

“It feels really really special that we’re putting on such a big festival with such a short leading time.

“It’s a packed programme and it’s got some new things in there.”

Musician playing the sousaphone in Bon Accord Baths
Soundbath is the eagerly anticipated music performance at the Bon Accord Baths.

Specially commissioned performance at the Bon Accord Baths

One of the highlights of the festival is a specially commissioned performance at the Bon Accord Baths, which has already sold out.

Coralie said: “We’ve had heaps of interest in the show at the Bon Accord Baths – I’ve been there and it sounds absolutely amazing. It’s actually very very immersive – the sound really gets to you.

“And also, the Cowdray Hall is a nice hub for arts and performances that hasn’t been used much lately so it feels like a nice chance to bring that venue to life as well.”

Coralie also thinks some of the late-night gigs are going to be “really pumping”.

She said: “We’ve got a nine-piece band called Yong Pilgrims coming to Aberdeen.

“We’re really capitalising on them coming – they’re having a huge party on Friday night (March 25) but they’re actually going to stick around for the weekend.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival
Young Pilgrims will perform as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

“They’re also doing a workshop for young people at Aberdeen University and they’re also writing arrangements for another event and one of their members is also commissioned to do one of the Soundbath performances (at the Bon Accord Baths).”

Workshops, films and music performances

Another highlight is Rhapsody in Blue at the Queens Cross Church.

Coralie said: “They’ll play with a string orchestra – and most of the orchestra players are from Aberdeen. It’s a good chance for local players to play such a headline concert.”

This year, most musicians are from Scotland, with many of them hailing from the north-east.

“There are some international performers though – Hooten Hallers are from Missouri and Shapes Of Time Trio is from the Netherlands,” said Coralie.

Don’t miss Jazz The Day

The Jazz Scotland CEO would also like to highlight the upcoming Jazz The Day event on Saturday March 26.

She said: “It’s a full day of jazz. It’s family-friendly and there’s also a bit of participation involved.

“Ali Affleck is going to turn The Blue Lamp into a zone for people to come in and be part of the action, which is also quite new for the festival.

“There’s a chance to sing with the band and dance – we have the Aberdeen University Swing Dance Society coming. If anybody is interested in participating, they can get in touch and let me know.”

Email tickets@aberdeenjazzfestival.com if you’re interested in participating in Jazz The Day.

Coralie Usmani (CEO Jazz Scotland) and Keith McRae (Chair of Jazz Scotland) with Matthew Kilner (saxophone) and Dawid Rejniak (trumpet) performing at the launch of Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Coralie added: “Three venues – Aberdeen Arts Centre, The Lemon Tree and The Blue Lamp – will host the events and they are within walking distance of each other. There’s something different at each venue – it really has that festival feeling – there is so much on, you’ll have to look at the programme and really choose what you want to go to.”

Online Aberdeen Jazz Festival offering

While the events won’t be streamed online in full during the festival, those who cannot attend Aberdeen Jazz Festival in person will be able to watch around eight to ten performances online a week after the festival.

Coralie said: “We have a virtual festival pass. It was very popular during the previous festivals. We heard a lot of feedback from people saying that it improves the festival’s accessibility as they can go to more than one concert.”

Click here if you wish to book tickets.

You can find out more about Aberdeen Jazz Festival below:

All you need to know about Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]