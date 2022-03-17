Shinty: ‘Fantastic prospect’ Lewis Murphy picks playing for Fort William over football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Shinty: ‘Fantastic prospect’ Lewis Murphy picks playing for Fort William over football

By Bill McAllister
March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lewis Murphy, right, in action for Fort.
Lewis Murphy, a talented footballer with South Lochaber Thistle in the Greater Glasgow Amateur League, has opted to put playing shinty for Fort William first.

The 18-year-old will play for Fort in Saturday’s Mowi Premiership game with Lovat at An Aird.

“Lewis is a fantastic prospect, but he’s swithered between us and football,” said Fort co-manager Victor Smith. “Now, however, he’s opting for shinty and we’re delighted.

“His father Derek played for us and Lewis has tremendous energy levels, so he can have a great future with us.”

Veteran Bryan Simpson, who has worked hard on his fitness, is also in the Fort squad, while Jack Fraser is available again for the promoted side.  Johnny Foster is working as a ski instructor in France till mid-April.

Key man Danny Kelly returns for Lovat after recovering from a hand injury sustained at at work, but internationalist Callum Cruden misses out as he is completing a suspension.

Kilmallie seething after Rodger’s penalty points from 2019 see him banned

Champions Kingussie, whose players returned on Wednesday from a week’s golfing in Turkey, hope to be at full strength against Kilmallie at The Dell.

The visitors, who have Innes Blackhall and Stuart Callison still suspended, are irate at Michael Rodger starting a two-game ban.

Manager Martin Stewart said: “Michael has had one booking this season, but penalty points from 2019 have landed him with a ban – the rules need looked at.”

Centre-back Scott MacKillop is getting married and misses Oban Camanachd’s long trip to face Kinlochshiel at Balmacara.

Midfielder Scott Macmillan also does not travel for work reasons, and manager Gareth Evans said: “This is a big step up for our youngsters, who will face a physical challenge from Shiel, but we go there in good heart.”

Marksman Keith MacRae, absent last week with a hamstring issue, is set to be fit to return for the Wester Ross men, who still have Dave Falconer out injured.

Kieran MacPherson, new recruit from Kingussie, returns from holiday for Caberfeidh’s visit to Glasgow Mid Argyll, with both sides chasing their first win.

Conor MacGregor is eligible again for Cabers, but full forward Craig Morrison serves the second of a three-game ban. Broken finger victim Ewen Fraser is again out for the hosts.

Table-toppers Newtonmore face Kyles Athletic in a duel of unbeaten sides, which will be played at Dunoon Stadium as the Tighnabruaich pitch is still waterlogged.

Keeper Owen Fraser, the visitors’ captain, has recovered from Covid, but faces a test on a finger injury, while Iain Robinson and Darrin Fowler remain injured.

Sorley Thomson, who skippered Newtonmore second team’s Sutherland Cup winning side last season, has recovered from Covid and will return for Kyles against his former club.

Liam Arnott and Martin MacFadyen are unavailable for Athletic.

 

