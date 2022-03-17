Shinty: ‘Fantastic prospect’ Lewis Murphy picks playing for Fort William over football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Murphy, a talented footballer with South Lochaber Thistle in the Greater Glasgow Amateur League, has opted to put playing shinty for Fort William first.

The 18-year-old will play for Fort in Saturday’s Mowi Premiership game with Lovat at An Aird.

“Lewis is a fantastic prospect, but he’s swithered between us and football,” said Fort co-manager Victor Smith. “Now, however, he’s opting for shinty and we’re delighted.

“His father Derek played for us and Lewis has tremendous energy levels, so he can have a great future with us.”

Veteran Bryan Simpson, who has worked hard on his fitness, is also in the Fort squad, while Jack Fraser is available again for the promoted side. Johnny Foster is working as a ski instructor in France till mid-April.

Key man Danny Kelly returns for Lovat after recovering from a hand injury sustained at at work, but internationalist Callum Cruden misses out as he is completing a suspension.

Kilmallie seething after Rodger’s penalty points from 2019 see him banned

Champions Kingussie, whose players returned on Wednesday from a week’s golfing in Turkey, hope to be at full strength against Kilmallie at The Dell.

The visitors, who have Innes Blackhall and Stuart Callison still suspended, are irate at Michael Rodger starting a two-game ban.

Manager Martin Stewart said: “Michael has had one booking this season, but penalty points from 2019 have landed him with a ban – the rules need looked at.”

Centre-back Scott MacKillop is getting married and misses Oban Camanachd’s long trip to face Kinlochshiel at Balmacara.

Midfielder Scott Macmillan also does not travel for work reasons, and manager Gareth Evans said: “This is a big step up for our youngsters, who will face a physical challenge from Shiel, but we go there in good heart.”

Marksman Keith MacRae, absent last week with a hamstring issue, is set to be fit to return for the Wester Ross men, who still have Dave Falconer out injured.

Kieran MacPherson, new recruit from Kingussie, returns from holiday for Caberfeidh’s visit to Glasgow Mid Argyll, with both sides chasing their first win.

Conor MacGregor is eligible again for Cabers, but full forward Craig Morrison serves the second of a three-game ban. Broken finger victim Ewen Fraser is again out for the hosts.

Table-toppers Newtonmore face Kyles Athletic in a duel of unbeaten sides, which will be played at Dunoon Stadium as the Tighnabruaich pitch is still waterlogged.

Keeper Owen Fraser, the visitors’ captain, has recovered from Covid, but faces a test on a finger injury, while Iain Robinson and Darrin Fowler remain injured.

Sorley Thomson, who skippered Newtonmore second team’s Sutherland Cup winning side last season, has recovered from Covid and will return for Kyles against his former club.

Liam Arnott and Martin MacFadyen are unavailable for Athletic.